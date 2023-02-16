It’s free fishing weekend in Oregon on February 18th and 19th. This is a good chance to check out some new close by spots on the south side of the big river. Be sure to check out our Oregon reports on The Guides Forecast if you are heading across the Columbia for this opportunity.

In case you need a gentle reminder, the Sportsman’s show is this weekend at the state fairgrounds. The WDFW started up the creel checks again this week. I’ll report where they noted success, as it wasn’t pretty. Most steelhead rivers aren’t producing good numbers. Success is taking much effort, but the rewards are sweet.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water. AND wear a life jacket.

Lewis Report

There hasn’t been much angler activity this week and no sign of smelt.

Having not observed anyone plunking all week in the usual lower river spots there is no info. As of Wednesday, the Lewis has been at the same flow rate for many days and running clear. Steelhead escapements continue at a trickle.

Kalama Report

The lack of recycled fish transplanted to Kress Lake is a good indicator to the state of steelhead returns so far on the Kalama.

Cowlitz Report

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso has heard some good reports from anglers fishing above the Toutle, as this area isn’t quite as affected by the smelt.

Some plunkers are having luck fishing right below Blue Creek. Also heard a rumor that we may get a smelt dip this weekend. Check the WDFW website to find out.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 41 winter-run steelhead adults and one spring Chinook adult over five days of operations at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery separator. Additionally, Tacoma Power employees released one spring Chinook and three winter-run steelhead adults into Lake Scanewa in Randle, and they released two steelhead adults into the Tilton River near Morton.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the flow rate is 5,060 cubic feet per second at Mayfield Dam and was perfect for fishing midweek.

Elochoman Report

The fishing success has really dropped off.

Naselle Report

No specific report and no new escapements.

Columbia Report

While steelhead numbers over Bonneville slowly add up, there is no sign of any spring Chinook activity upriver. However, a few springers were caught this week on the lower river.

The commercial fisheries guidelines and dates were released on Tuesday. A hybrid Joint State Hearing is scheduled for 10 AM February 22, 2023, to consider mainstem Columbia River recreational spring Chinook fisheries. The meeting will be held at the WDFW Ridgefield office (5525 S. 11th Street, Ridgefield, Washington 98642), and a teleconference call-in option will be available.

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso informs me that activity at County Line Park is increasing but hasn’t heard of any success. Earlier in the week there was a good steelhead bite at Willow Grove.

Reservoir Reports

Merwin –Fishing success is great with many boats getting limits. Last weekend it was so busy that trailers were parked in the overflow lot above. Some folks, to avoid the boat crowds, are working the water down by the dam and catching fish.

Riffe – As conveyed for the past months, the lake is still too low to launch a boat. Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso shares that the reason it is so low, besides flood potential control, is related to seismic certification or a lack thereof. The new guidelines for a full pool are 50 feet below what they used to be. Over the recent past, some of the launches have been lengthened, but at these levels, it's still impossible to get wet.

Lake Reports

Kress – There have been around a dozen steelhead transplants since Feb. 1.

Battle Ground – I have not heard any reports since WDFW planted an additional 2,000 stocker Rainbow Trout on Feb. 1.

Lake Washington – Reports of excellent kokanee fishing continue.

Coastal Report

Puget Sound –No reports other than the closing of Marine area 10 to black mouth salmon. Those fishermen up there can’t catch a break either.

Clamming – As of midweek no beaches were set to be open soon. Testing may be completed before the weekend based on the past schedule. The Long Beach test results graph hasn’t been updated since Feb. 1, so no there's no telling how toxic those clams are.

Weather Report

Our weather pattern looks to remain somewhat stable through the weekend. There is a chance of some rain on Friday. Wind forecasts look great for reservoir fishing, with no gusts over 7 miles per hour forecasted for the weekend. Highs and lows aren’t predicted to swing more than 10 degrees in the mid 30’s to mid 40’s.