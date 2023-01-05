The Guide's Forecast: 'Epic' sturgeon and pond trout tip the scales for anglers

There were no WDFW creel checks again this week. The Cowlitz looks like as good an option as any for bright winter steelhead and super late coho. The Kalama catch rates are improving. Sturgeon fishing has been epic and our local trout ponds got a boost.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water

Lewis Report

River levels continue to be on the high side with the flow as of Wednesday at 11,700 cubic feet per second, and climbing. The color and clarity of water on the other hand is excellent.

On Tuesday I took a drive down Dike Road and observed four different groups of fisherman between the railroad bridge and the forks. One group had one take down, the others had no luck. While at the hatchery I observed one boat with three anglers hook and lose a steelhead.

Kalama Report

Nathan from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso tells me a few of his customers who have been catching some steelhead. It was better before the recent high-water event. Before the high water it was a mix of late summer and early winter run fish.

Cowlitz Report

Dave Mallahan with Daves Guide Service says the Cowlitz is hit and miss. There really isn’t any consistency and it will be a while before fishing is hot.

The river flow rate is back down to 11,500 cfs and in line with the median. All areas of the Cowlitz should fish well for whatever steelhead are arriving.

Promising quantities of soho are still being processed by Tacoma Power employees at the barrier dam.

Back at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso, Nathan says the coho that are still arriving are zooming up to the hatchery and turning color very quickly.

Naselle Report

Fishing pressure is light and no real indications that efforts or return will improve soon.

Columbia River

The sturgeon opener was epic for those that participated. Most people I spoke with were able to get their keepers. I didn’t hear about too many over size, but the ones within the slot were healthy fat fish.

The quota sure indicates heavy fishing pressure. At Bonneville it’s estimated by WDFW that 51.4% of the harvest limit (675 fish) have already been taken.

Steelhead have been intercepted by a few folks plunking on the beaches at County Line Park. There have also been a few caught at Willow Grove.

Reservoir Report

On Merwin some folks are killing it and others are struggling. Wind may be a contributing factor in the coming weather window that started Wednesday and will continue through the weekend. Keep an eye on it if you are planning a Merwin trip. Fishing is still best in the Speelyai area.

Mayfield Lake is fishing well but Riffe is still unable to launch due to low water levels. According to Nathan at Sportsman’s it probably won’t open until at least March. That is barring a massive rain and snowmelt, which we really don’t want. Currently the launch is 40 feet away from the water’s edge.

Lakes and Ponds

Battleground Lake received some nice rainbow and cutthroat trout on Dec. 28th.

Klineline Pond received similar deposits of rainbows as Battleground but no cutthroat.

Kress Lake received a dozen additional recycled steelhead on Dec. 27th.

Horseshoe Lake had at least a couple anglers that saw some success bass fishing the southernmost side of the lake.

Coastal Report

There should be another toxin test for domoic acid any day now. Stay tuned for the corresponding razor clam update. As of Thursday’s print deadline digging was still prohibited.

Weather Prediction

The forecast includes lots of rain at times into the weekend and next week. Winds will calm Friday but pick back up Saturday. Both high and low temperatures won’t make it out of the 40’s either way.