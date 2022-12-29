The Guide's Forecast: Elements conspire to bring angling to a crawl

There were no WDFW creel checks to report week. The combination of Christmas, foul weather and calendar status of our fish runs generally translate to a slow week around here. My report this week reflects that harsh reality for us die hard fisherman.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

Considering all the rain, the Lewis was in great shape until Wednesday morning. I thought we were going to escape without a major increase in flow, but the river was recorded at 11,500 cubic feet per second midweek. The Lewis will probably still be the best conditioned area river going into the weekend.

In other water quality news, the Cardai Hill Rock Quarry that was set to be located on Hayes Road has been rejected by the county commissioners.

Kalama Report

I haven’t received any specific reports on the Kalama this week.

Cowlitz Report

Prior to the river completely blowing out there were mixed reports of some steelhead action but it’s been hit and miss for most anglers. Plunkers were doing best of all.

Tristan from Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview has been speaking to some folks. He says that he’s personally heard firsthand reports of 12-15 bright steelhead taken on the Cowlitz.

The river flow rate was beginning to drop from a high of 34,400 cfs on Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully by the weekend, things will have settled down.

Elochoman Report

Tristan back at Bob’s in Longview has heard a few good things about early steelhead catches. If nothing else catches your eye it might be worth a try.

Naselle Report

No angling reports to share this week. The upcoming larger tides will hopefully bring some fresh fish into the system.

Reservoir Report

Merwin is still producing limits of kokanee, although it's been taking some extra time and poking around.

Riffe is still closed, and I have no reports from elsewhere.

Coastal Report

Razor Clams are still off limits due to domoic acid in the water. Here's an official notice from WDFW:

Razor clam test results released on Dec. 23 indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, remain above the health guidelines for safe consumption set by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) officials.

“While many had to change their holiday razor clamming plans, we are looking forward to some many excellent digging opportunities in the months ahead,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “With that in mind, we’ll continue to work closely with our partners at WDOH to closely monitor razor clam toxin levels and reopen harvest as soon as clams are safe to eat.”

In better news, whenever the weather is permitting, crabbing has been excellent. The folks trying their luck in Puget Sound have been doing well also.

Weather Prediction

The weather pattern appears to be improving and providing some great New Year’s Day outdoor opportunities. Precipitation is expected to be light Saturday and somewhat dry on both Sunday and Monday. The wind expectation was looking good, as of midweek, for Columbia Gorge fishing on Monday and Tuesday.