The Chinook salmon counts are finally increasing over Bonneville dam providing renewed interest in the gorge tributary locations. You can expect those places to be packed this weekend, especially with stellar weather in the forecast. Closer to home the Lewis River is a good consideration as well bass fishing at local lakes.

REMINDER: please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water. AND wear a life jacket.

Lewis Report

This Wednesday morning, I took a drive to the hatchery. There was significant activity in the Cedar area for both bank and boat anglers. After spending thirty minutes watching and seeing no fish landed, I moved further down river. I talked with a couple plunkers working just upstream from the railroad bridge who had no luck.

The Lewis is running a little swift, as of Wednesday flowing at 6,000 cubic feet per second. Water clarity is excellent with perfect visibility.

Kalama Report

Reports of sea lions have subsided. There aren’t, however, too many fishing reports available. I was unable to make a trip up there this week. Korey at Bob’s Outdoor hasn’t heard any specific reports for a couple of weeks.

This week’s escapements don’t show any real increase in Chinook numbers, but 77 steelhead were intercepted. Many fishermen have still been trying according to the WDFW streamside checks.

Cowlitz Report

Korey at Bob’s says it’s a good time to try steelhead again, as most of the sea lions have disappeared. The second smelt run appears to have concluded. He’s talked to a few customers who have been catching a steelhead here and there. There are no real numbers of Chinook yet, although I did receive an unconfirmed report of plunkers in the lower river intercepting a Chinook or two.

As of Wednesday, the Castle Rock recording station is 8,560 cfs and quickly dropping.

Reservoir Report

Merwin – The reports indicate that fishing is still spotty and depending on the day, a boom or bust. Most are managing to get a few fish, but limits are rare. Fish are scattered. My neighbor spent nine hours at Merwin on Wednesday and managed to bring home six kokanee fishing two rods.

Riffe – Current level is 687 feet, up four feet from last week but still not accessible by boat launch.

Lake and Ponds Report

Sacajawea – Reports indicate bass fishing is picking up and there should be some hatchery trout leftover from the most recent stocking.

Klineline – Reports indicate stocker trout fishing is good.

Kress – This small lake received a bunch of stockings. 6,000 rainbows on April 18 and 2,800 brown trout on April 26.

Battle Ground – Received almost 10,000 rainbow between April 18-19.

Horseshoe – On April 19 the truck I saw planted 2,800 brown trout. My son and his family fished it a couple times this week and got limits of trout. Both rainbow and brown trout were in the mix.

Pacific County – While clamming this week I stopped by Black Lake. It was busy with kayaks and bank anglers.

Coastal Report

Jetty / Surf Fishing — Surf fishing is good along all beaches.

Clamming — The most recent set of digs is over, and it’s been busy at Long Beach. I went twice this over a week period with different results each time.

Last Friday we didn’t do so well. Arriving a little later than we should have didn’t help. We got enough for a meal. Our theory is that the surf was pounding so hard the night before, it sent the clams deeper. On this day, all the shows we located were barely visible.

The following razor clam digs have been approved by the WDFW:

May 4, Thursday, 6:32 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 5, Friday, 7:10 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 6, Saturday, 7:49 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 7, Sunday, 8:31 AM; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks