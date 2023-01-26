The Guide's Forecast: Anglers fishing for a needle in a haystack

Encouraging news for steelhead fisherman as rivers are dropping into shape and fish appear to be entering most systems in greater numbers. Kokanee fishing at Merwin is still going strong. The word is out so expect some competition this weekend. More folks are beginning to focus on plunking the Columbia River with mixed success.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

At last, the river has fallen into fantastic shape for the upcoming weekend. Flows as of Wednesday are holding steady at 4,500 cubic feet per second and water clarity is excellent.

The Hole in the Wall is a good place to throw a plunking set up at this flow rate.

Escapement reports this week show Steelhead numbers continue to increase. With the excellent water conditions the chance of a successful steelhead fishing trip should be elevated.

Kalama Report

Winter hatchery steelhead in the Kalama arrive in the greatest numbers between February and April. The spring chinook run this year is expected to be decent and they should also begin to arrive in February.

Cowlitz Report

A reader kindly suggested I report the river flows for both Castle Rock and below Mayfield stations. The Toutle River adversely affects the flow downstream and Castle Rock is not the best indicator for the entire system. As of Wednesday afternoon, the flow rate is 7,500 cfs at Mayfield and 10,700 cfs at Castle Rock.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 288 coho adults, four coho jacks, 49 winter-run steelhead adults, three cutthroat trout, and one summer-run steelhead adult over four days of operations at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery separator.

Currently, Washington and Oregon are not recommending recreational smelt fisheries in the Cowlitz or Sandy rivers. Staff will determine if fisheries are warranted after additional freshwater abundance indicators become available.

South Fork Toutle Report

Whilst I have no specific reports, this river does get a decent wild steelhead run that should begin appearing soon. There is no longer an established winter run steelhead hatchery program.

Columbia River

The Columbia River is currently listed as open until March 31st for chinook and steelhead. Please be sure to double check the regulations as depending on where you are fishing chinook retention may or may not be allowed.

I observed a couple groups of anglers at Martin’s Bar in Woodland on Monday. No one had any luck, but it was a beautiful morning with no wind. There is plenty of beach to park and plunk, as the high-water mark is near perfect right now.

The explanation from WDFW regarding the one chinook salmon counted at Bonneville Dam in January is that it may have been a fall chinook.

Reservoir Report

The fantastic kokanee fishing at Merwin continues this week. I have received many reports of excellent catches. Countless anglers are describing sporadic moments with many doubles and triples. Be forewarned that the bite is on and then it is off.

Water level at Riffe Lake has decreased three feet since last week. That trend is certainly heading in the wrong direction for anglers waiting for boach launches to become accessible.

Lake levels and boat launches as of Jan. 25:

Riffe Lake – 701.83 feet of elevation (maximum of approx. 749 ft)

Mossyrock Park boat launch is closed. The day-use area is open.

Taidnapam North boat launch is closed.

Kosmos boat launch and parking lot are closed.

Taidnapam Park boat launch is closed.

Lake Report

Kress Lake has received over thirty additional Kalama River recycled steelhead since last week’s report.

Horseshoe Lake recently received 2,000 stocker rainbow trout from WDFW hatcheries. The recent steelhead transplants combined with the above stocker trout, could provide an interesting opportunity soon.

Coastal Report

Crabbing –Some reports indicate Marine area 1 and Buoy 10 to Tongue Point are excellent. As a reminder, check the regulations for rules related to the jetty. Crabbing is currently permitted but bottom fishing (including surf perch) is closed until the second week March.

Clamming – There was no news as of Thursday night regarding any new open dates past Jan. 25th. Much like last week, I anticipate a news release from WDFW to arrive after my report is submitted.

Surf Perch – The early weather report for last week turned out to be very wrong as it was quite the storm that arrived last Saturday. Fishing from the shore should be good once the seas settle down.

Weather Prediction

Friday and Saturday will bring some precipitation with much cooler temperatures behind it. Sunday should be cool and clear, perfect for spending some time on the water.