The Guide’s Forecast: Prospects for surf perch, Cowlitz and Kalama silvers perk up

While the Lewis is in a holding pattern, the outlook for the Kalama looks promising. Those who live in the southern reaches of the coverage area will be pleased to note that the Washougal is also producing a few coho. Also, there's excellent new for those fishing Merwin, as a little bite seems to be underway on the reservoir.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

The river is in excellent condition yet fishing pressure has subsided considerably. During my observations in the Cedar Creek area, I couldn’t help but notice the lack of surface activity. In fact, there was none! Most certainly not constant jumping fish it has been for the past month.

I would assume that Chinook may start showing soon. With the first recent high-water event the Chinook should be throughout the river by now and holding in the deep water until the next elevated water episode. Four wild winter steelhead have already arrived at the hatchery.

Kalama Report

While scouting the area on Wednesday I noted that fishing activity is minimal. One fly angler I spoke with was unsuccessful as of 9:00 a.m.

The WDFW creel checks for the Kalama showed some success last week as 36 bank rods kept eight coho and released one coho. Nine boats fishing 19 rods kept 10 coho, one steelhead and released one Chinook and one coho.

Cowlitz Report

WDFW angler checks last week showed 19 bank anglers below the I-5 Bridge0 with two coho kept, while four boats witha a dozen rods also kept two coho. There was no report from above the freeway bridge.

Unofficial reports from higher up around Barrier Dam aren’t very encouraging, either, but there was a short bite up there Wednesday.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees retrieved 5,647 coho adults, 224 coho jacks, 20 fall Chinook adults, four fall Chinook jacks, 175 cutthroat trout, and 156 summer-run steelhead adults over six days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

Dave Mallahan has brought his guide service back to the Cowlitz after finishing up a successful stint on the Sol Duc. He says fishing is good, and he’s been fishing the lower river from I-5 Bridge down. He mentioned there has been some significant numbers of coho caught this week.

Toutle Report

Things aren’t too positive. I’ll refrain from posting anything further until I hear some good news.

Naselle Report

Chum fishing is excellent according to John Thompson at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Vancouver. Salmon fishing on coastal tributaries that sustain chum runs are mostly all at the peak right now.

Columbia River

There is no creel survey data from WDFW for the Columbia this week. Last week, after I had already filed my report, the early 2023 Sturgeon seasons were announced, so there's something to keep your eye on.

Smaller Lakes Report

WDFW has stocked some Washington lakes. It’s my understanding that Klineline Pond, Battle Ground Lake and Kress Lake have all been stocked with tourt already. WDFW is vague on specific numbers and dates. These “holiday special” trout weigh up to three pounds and average 15 to 16 inches in length.

Surf Report

Details are slow to arrive but it appears that prospects for surf perch fishing are exceptional around Long Beach.

Crab Report

Crabbing Reports indicate crabbing is picking up out of Chinook. This weekend high slack is in the 9:00 a.m. hour with low slack arriving around 2:00 p.m.

Razor Clam Report

Razor Clams – No updates yet on when the season will resume. Domoic acid on the coast continues to put that season on the shelf.