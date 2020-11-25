The fall fishing frenzy begins

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week, South Lewis County Park Pond, near the bank of the Cowlitz River in Toledo and Kress Lake just north of the Kalama River will each receive a total of 2,000 rainbow trout. Those products of the Mossyrock hatchery average just over one pound on the scale and around 12-inches in length against the measuring tape.

Other regional waters scheduled to receive shipments of the pan-size rainbow trout before Thanksgiving include Fort Borst Park Pond in Lewis County, Klineline Pond in Clark County, Rowland Lake in Klickitat County, Rowland Lake in Klickitat County, along with Black, Long, Offut, and Ward Lakes in Thurston County.

Dozens more lakes around Washington were stocked in October with tens of thousands of trout. With those reinforcements joining holdovers from spring stocking efforts, late fall can be a particularly promising time to try your luck.

“Fall trout fishing is a great way to get out with your family during the holiday season even as the days get shorter and temperatures drop,” Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with WDFW, said in a press release. “We’re thankful to be able to offer fishing opportunity year-round through our trout stocking and hatchery programs.”