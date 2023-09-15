In Southwest Washington this week, the Columbia is still fishing great above the closure line with trollers and anchor fisherman having great success.

Tributary fishing has started to really pick up with tons of fish holding and the rivers cooling down. Local lakes and ponds have started to seriously slow with water temperature dropping. No Creel reports this week as Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife hasn’t sent anything out.

North Fork

The river is back down to 1200 cubic feet per second, so I would guess they are done with the drainage and have begun work on the Merwin dam. I will update more if I receive any more information on flow changes, but as of now, this is the flow minimum until Oct. 16.

The river has fished very well in recent days. I fished Sunday and Tuesday this week with tons of bites but not many fish committing to the bait at times. Sunday I fished near the golf course and probably had 15 bites with only two fish hooked.

Tuesday we fished the meat hole along with tons of other boats and almost every boat had a fish or two. We landed two, one wild Chinook and one small jack Coho.

Kalama Report

No first-hand reports out of Kalama this week, but I have heard there are a good number of coho and chinook in the river.

Cowlitz Report

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 42 summer-run steelhead adults, 49 spring chinook adults, 26 spring chinook jacks, 36 spring chinook mini-jacks, 99 fall chinook adults, 18 fall chinook jacks, 180 coho adults, 12 coho jacks, and 40 cutthroat trout over four days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 28 spring chinook adults, 10 spring chinook jacks, 13 coho adults, two coho jacks, and three cutthroat trout at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

Washougal Report

The Washougal has only gotten better with most fish being caught in the lower portion of the river up to the mile marker 3 on Washougal river road. Anything past that is some seriously skinny water with few deep holes in between.

Columbia River Report

The lower river reopens this weekend Sep. 15-17 and above warrior rock to Bonneville has a season extension until Sep. 21. The river has fished great lately, though very crowded.

Ian has yet to be skunked near the deadline at warrior rock in his recent trips out. He fished yesterday and said there was a monster bite during the tide change in the afternoon, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

He got his two fish and saw plenty of other boats catching them. Camas/Washougal boats have been doing great as well. I talked with one angler on Sunday who said he had been killing them near the mouth of the sand, but didn’t give an exact location or gear being used.

The dam counts are nearly 380,000 for fall chinook, which is already 6,000 more than forecasted with the season not over, which is some really good news.

No creel reports this week.

Drano Lake

Drano lake continues to produce fish in great numbers. I fished for a couple hours here this past Sunday only getting one bright fish with a few tules beforehand, but we only had about two hours to fish. People trolling had varied success with some getting limits within an hour or two but others not doing as well.

Warm Water Lakes and Ponds

The bite for warm water species has slowed. This could be due to lack of reports due to most people chasing fall salmon in the local tributaries, but with water temperatures dropping and fall rapidly approaching bass, panfish, and catfish fishing is just going to get worse and worse.

Lake Merwin

Fishing has essentially died out with very few fish being caught as most fish are headed for their home stream to spawn. The kokanee have some good color to them and the meat is extremely soft and off color. There are not many people chasing these fish. I will start hearing more come early spring.

Westport

No report this week. Still looking for literally anything here, but this is an all-new fishing area for me, so I have no connections.