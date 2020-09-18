State grabs sport anglers by the gills

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect changes to Columbia River fishery regulations.
As the rains return from their summer furlough and the smell of fresh wet dust mixes with the aroma of wildfire smoke, changes are afoot for anglers and hunters alike.
While a surge of freshwater in area rivers is good for piscatorial prospects, and the subtle rustling of windblown leaves in the rain spritzed woods is good for stealthy hunting, the powers that be are making moves to limit opportunities for sporting outdoors enthusiasts.
Last Friday the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to adopt several changes to hunting across the Evergreen State and fishing on the Columbia River. Perhaps the most jarring decision was the reversal of previous protocol from 2013 that limited the take of salmon by commercial gillnetters on the Lower Columbia.
The new language approved by the commission reduces the sport angling harvest for upriver spring Chinook salmon and summer Chinook downstream of Priest Rapids Dam from 80% to 70% of the allowable harvest based on forecast returns. However, in years with depressed returns the allocation numbers would stay at their previous levels.
Additionally, the previous rules called for 75% of the allowable harvest of spring Chinook to be reserved for anglers below Bonneville Dam. The new rules will give Lower Columbia River anglers just 70% of the harvest with the other five percent shifting over to Snake River fisheries. Similarly, the language for fall Chinook fisheries changes the maximum take for Lower Columbia anglers from 80% of the allowable impact to just 70%. That move matches the current model used by Oregon.
“This vote today is a big step backward in the conservation of our precious salmon and steelhead,” Nello Picinich of Coastal Conservation Association of Washington, in a press release. “Despite this setback on the Washington side of the river, we are more committed than ever to eliminate the use of non-tribal gillnets in the mainstem and prioritize selective recreational fisheries.”
The Fish and Wildlife Commission also moved to increase hatchery salmon production, which could help prop up angling odds going forward. There is also a caveat to allow different kinds of commercial gear that might allow for a lower incidental kill rate of wild fish, such as seines, pound nets, and tangle nets. Still, the impending increase in gillnetting has not been received well by sport anglers.
“You’ve got to back up in order to understand it. The states feel like hatchery fish in the river is a bad thing, so you’ve got to start with that,” Lance Fisher, an area fishing guide, said. “Commercial gillnetting has been kind of made out to be a like some sort of mop-up type tool that the state can use to keep hatchery fish off of spawning beds.”
Still, Fisher advocated a wait-and-see approach for those up in arms over the most recent actions of the Fish and Wildlife commission.
“There’s more to be revealed on this,” Fisher said. “I feel like this was just the first shot fired.”
For additional information on changes related to wildlife refer to the hunting section below.
Fishin’
Anglers were waiting with “baited” breath late this week to find out whether or not they’d be allowed on the Lower Columbia River to chase salmon. While the lower river had been closed entirely for Chinook since Sept. 13, the WDFW waited until Thursday afternoon to tip their hand in regards to the future. That’s when fishery managers announced that the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to Paco will open for Chinook and coho salmon retention from Sept. 19 - Dec. 31.
That’s good news for someone like Lance Fisher, who depends on those fisheries to run his fishing guide business.
“We’ve got significantly more numbers of Chinook than we thought we were going to have, hence the opener a few days ago,” Fisher said.
After a four month COVID-19 related shutdown in the spring, Fisher says he and other guides are still trying to recalibrate their financial sealegs, and a blanket of toxic wildfire smoke has only added a mesquite after taste to the situation.
“A lot of guides are still reeling,” Fisher said. “Looks like the smoke will move out of here by the middle of next week and we can continue on the trajectory we’re on which is people wanting to get outdoors and do things with their family kind of more than they ever have.”
Even prior to Thursday’s good news regarding the fall salmon fishery there were still other fish in the mighty river to be had. Specifically, coho fishing is allowed near the mouth of the river up to Astoria.
“The coho fishing fell off and got a little bit tougher in the last few days but we’ve got a new shot of water and a bigger tide coming in so there should be another push soon,” Fisher said.
With a mainstem Chinook fishery reopening Saturday, keep in mind that during the most recent opening the vast majority of the action took place between the mouth of the Cowlitz and the Kalama rivers. In the Kalama area last Saturday 92 bank anglers kept 27 Chinook and released two jacks while 80 boat rods kept three dozen kings, five jacks, one coho, and tossed back two Chinook jacks. Closer to the Cowlitz River 62 boat rods kept 30 Chinook, three king jacks, one coho and one coho jack. Those sampled anglers also tossed back one king, one king jack and one coho jack.
While tributary salmon fishing remains open the returns are nothing to write home about now that the summer steelhead run has come to an end. Last week eight bank anglers on the Cowlitz River were skunked while 13 bank anglers on the Kalama River kept one Chinook and tossed back another.
If big fish are what you’re after then Saturday is going to be reserved for sturgeon anyway. That’s when the dinosaur fish will be open for harvest from the Wauna powerlines all the way to Bonneville, and on the Cowlitz River as the bookend of a two-day opening.
“We know people have been waiting for an opportunity to keep some of these incredible fish, and this is a great time of year to get out on the river,” Laura Heironimus, WDFW Columbia River sturgeon lead, said in a press release.
The best catch-and-keep rates during last Saturday’s opener were in the Cowlitz area where 22 boat rods kept four legal sturgeon and released 11 for being too small and one for being too big. On the Cowlitz River proper, below the I-5 Bridge, 91 boat rods kept five legal and released 15 sublegal and five oversized sturgeon.
In the Longview corridor 43 bank anglers released two sublegal sturgeon and one oversized sturgeon while 318 bank rods kept 43 legal fish. Those boats also tossed back 97 fish for being too small and 23 for being too big.
Fish legal for harvest on Saturday must measure between 44-50 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork of the tail. The daily limit is one white sturgeon with a yearly allowance of two fish.
Huntin’
Typically this section ends with coyote news but this week they get the pole position.
That’s because the devil dogs received a reprieve of sorts from the Fish and Wildlife commission voted 7-2 to end hunting contests in the state that rely on animals that do not have a bag limit. The commission also moved to make it illegal to participate in any hunting contest that is not officially permitted and sanctioned by the WDFW.
However, there is still no bag limit on coyotes in Washington and there is hardly a season under the sun (or moon) during which they can not be hunted. The only exception is in areas open to general deer hunting during the months of September, October and November when wily coyotes may only be killed in the daylight.
Wildfire smoke cast a pall over the elk archery opener last week and the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest continues to put a pinch on hunters looking for the perfect draw. A new wildfire just east of the White Pass summit made matters worse this week by forcing the closure of Highway 12 east of Packwood.
Still, there are ongoing archery hunts for deer and elk and muzzleloader toters are making sure the powder is dry before they take their turn for blacktailed deer starting Sept. 26.
Wild turkey season will also begin Sept. 26 in GMUs 382, 388 and 568-578, where one bird of either sex may be taken. Turkeys are already open in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186, where hunters can take two beardless turkeys and two of either sex.
Sept. 26 also marks the start of mountain quail season along with the general pheasant hunt which is confined to the hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. A youth-only pheasant hunt will take place on Sept. 19-20, while seniors (65+) and hunters with disabilities will get an early shot from Sept. 21-25.
Bear and cougar hunts are ongoing into the late fall and winter in most areas as are hunts for forest grouse and crows. Hunts for bobcat, fox, raccoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare will all continue through the Ides of March.
Clammin’
Succulent bivalves are already gracing the plates of adventurous early bird types this week as the first clam digs since last winter have opened up on coastal beaches.
On Monday the WDFW announced a four-day opening for razor clams at Long Beach and Twin Harbors. Copalis and Mocrocks have also been open on an alternating schedule.
On Wednesday morning Ilwaco teacher/coach Kevin McNulty hit the “world’s longest beach” and reported foggy conditions with no wind with enough clams and expertise to garner limits in just ten minutes.
The last proposed digs back in the early spring were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and while those concerns still linger the WDFW has opted to open beaches and ask diggers to behave responsibly. Those precautions, as listed by the WDFW, should include staying home if you’re sick, social distancing if you go, wearing a mask, and purchasing a license ahead of time to limit time spent at the customer service desk.
According to Mike Robinson, an alumni of R.A. Long and a retired teacher from Long Beach, the social distancing was as easy as the digging on a wide open beach Wednesday morning.
“The holes were easily showing and no stomping needed. I thought the size of the clams would be a bit more uniform. I got my limit but probably dug 30 plus holes,” Robinson, a renowned clamhound, reported. “I’ve never had a 50% kill rate before. With the conditions near perfect, it’s all on me. I’m old!”
The remaining approved razor clam digs, including low tides and beaches, are listed below:
- Sept. 18, Friday, 7:39 am, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Sept. 19, Saturday, 8:19 am, -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- No digging is allowed after noon during morning tide digs. However, there should be plenty of opportunity to dig as a nightcap through the end of year as the WDFW has proposed 35 additional digs to buffer the four that were approved this week. If approved, those digs would all take place with evening tides. In total, eight digging dates were proposed for September, seven in October, 10 in November and 15 in December.
State law requires all diggers older than 14 years of age to possess a fishing license. The daily limit is 15 clams per person and no high-grading based on size or condition is allowed. Diggers are also required to carry their harvest in a personal container.
A full list of proposed razor clam digs, along with previous razor clam coverage, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y6qql4ot.
