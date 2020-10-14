State, counties OK coastal clam digs

After much deliberation a six-day set of razor clam digs has been approved on Washington’s ocean beaches starting Friday.
That announcement was made after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife obtained approvals from both state and county entities.
Last week the State Department of Health reported a clean bill of health for razor clams up and down the coast following a round of routine marine toxin testing. Then, early this week the WDFW met with county officials in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties in order to assuage any COVID-19 related concerns before being granted final permission. Accordingly, masks and social distancing are being emphasized for all beachgoers until further notice.
In a press release Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal region director, noted that his agency is following guidance and risk assessments provided by local and state officials.
“Close proximity can accelerate the spread of COVID-19, so we’re asking the public to take steps to thoroughly prepare for their visits to avoid increasing risk,” Phillips said.
Coronavirus precautions promoted by government health agencies include staying home if you’re sick, practicing social distancing of at least six feet in public, wearing a mask, utilizing hand sanitizer, packing out all belongings and garbage, purchasing licenses ahead of time or online, and following all other local ordinances and guidelines.
Diggers who come well prepared are likely to be well rewarded for their efforts.
“Abundant razor clam populations are allowing for numerous digging opportunities along 58 miles of coastal beaches this year," Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, said in the press release. "And, it is important that clam diggers only dig where it is allowed, prefer weekday digging if possible to avoid crowds, and spread out while digging, especially now.”
Long Beach and Twin Harbors are the only beaches that will be open all six days. As a result, Ayres made sure to remind diggers to be careful where and when they dig.
“Digging on closed beaches could result in a fine,” Ayres said. “Mocrocks and Copalis open on alternate days and diggers should be checking the season schedule and observing signs to determine that they are digging legally on the right beach.”
During the upcoming digs Mocrocks beach will be open Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday while Copalis will be open Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. The alternating days on those beaches in North Grays Harbor County were arranged in order to allow more equitable access to low tides for tribal and non-tribal diggers.
All of the upcoming digs will be evening tides and no digging will be allowed before noon on any beach. Friday’s low tide will take place at 7 p.m. while the low tide next Wednesday will occur at 11:12 p.m. According to Ayres, the best digging typically takes place one or two hours prior to low tide.
“Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” Ayres added.
In addition to the upcoming half dozen approved digging dates there are 27 digs proposed through the end of the year. The next round of tentative digs would begin on Oct. 31, if approved. All of those digging dates will be subject to additional marine toxin testing and approval from state and local officials.
State law requires all diggers older than 14 must purchase a fishing license before harvesting clams on any beach and the daily limit is 15 clams regardless of size or condition. Additionally, diggers must harvest their own clams and carry them in a personal container.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!