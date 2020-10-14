State, counties OK coastal clam digs

Diggers who come well prepared are likely to be well rewarded for their efforts.

“Abundant razor clam populations are allowing for numerous digging opportunities along 58 miles of coastal beaches this year," Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, said in the press release. "And, it is important that clam diggers only dig where it is allowed, prefer weekday digging if possible to avoid crowds, and spread out while digging, especially now.”

Long Beach and Twin Harbors are the only beaches that will be open all six days. As a result, Ayres made sure to remind diggers to be careful where and when they dig.

“Digging on closed beaches could result in a fine,” Ayres said. “Mocrocks and Copalis open on alternate days and diggers should be checking the season schedule and observing signs to determine that they are digging legally on the right beach.”

During the upcoming digs Mocrocks beach will be open Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday while Copalis will be open Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. The alternating days on those beaches in North Grays Harbor County were arranged in order to allow more equitable access to low tides for tribal and non-tribal diggers.