Outdoors Report: 'Wild Washington' to keep students engaged outdoors even while stuck inside

“The Wild Washington lessons are a way for us to help caregivers, community partners, and schools bring natural science – which exists right on the other side of every window – into the lives of today’s youth in relevant, tangible, and exciting ways,” Susewind added.

That means even if students aren’t able to get outside to breathe in the natural world as often as they should, the outside world can be piped indoors to help bridge the gap. It’s not a perfect solution, but few solutions are these days.

The series of 14 lessons are considered to be interdisciplinary in nature and meet the standards of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction as well as other applicable state and national standards. The lessons are also designed to meet the requirements of socially distant learning, including mobile instruction. A new lesson will be released each Friday through June 11, with different materials available for students in grades 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12.

Additional information regarding Wild Washington can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/environmental-education-curriculum.

