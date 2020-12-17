Outdoors Report: WeyCo opens 6,500 acres to public through WDFW partnership

Like a sapling left standing after a clearcut, the public lands of Southwest Washington are slowly growing one ring at a time.
Recently, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that 6,557 acres of Weyerhaeuser timberlands have been opened to the public through their private lands access program.
Those acres are located primarily in the Cascade foothills south of Mount St. Helens and on the east side of Interstate 5. One of the four parcels is located just southeast of Yale Reservoir along the Clark/Skamania county line. Other parcels are located in Game Management Units 568 (Washougal), 572 (Siouxon), and 568 (South Clark County). In those areas, access permits will no longer be required for visitors but the use of motorized vehicles is still prohibited.
The entirety of that range is home to the Mt. St. Helens elk herd, black-tailed deer, mountain goats, cougars, and too many bird species to count, among numerous other critters.
This year’s allotment of WeyCo acreage in the WDFW public lands program follows the opening of 6,638 acres in the fall of 2019. Most of those acres are located in the evergreen triangle between Longview, Naselle, and Ryderwood. In total, Weyerhaeuser now has 13,195 acres enrolled in the program.
“I’ve received numerous hunter inquiries regarding the new addition of Weyerhaeuser acres,” Monique Ferris, WDFW private lands access coordinator, told The Daily News. “This new enrollment opens Weyerhaeuser lands for no-fee public hunting access in a region of SW Washington that previously had very limited Access program acres.”
Additional information, including detailed maps of the newly opened public access areas, can be found online at https://privatelands.wdfw.wa.gov/private_lands/hunt/914/.
FISHIN’
If you’re planning to fish any of the major drainages in southwest Washington this week you better get to gettin’. A major deluge of rain is forecast to fall on top of a new blanket of snow in the Cascade foothills this weekend and the result will be rivers that run high and chunky.
That’s bad news for piscatorial prospects that have already been suffering a bout of seasonal depression.
According to creel sampling conducted by the WDFW last Saturday, 13 bank rods on the lower Cowlitz River had no catch at all. Between the I-5 Bridge and the Barrier Dam another 17 bank rods sampled had just one released coho to tell the state about. Still, 19 rods fishing from seven boats were able to keep four steelhead and two cutthroat trout while tossing back one Chinook, two coho and two steelhead.
Last week at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery fish handlers retrieved 877 coho adults, 87 silver jacks, seven cutthroat trout, six winter-run steelhead adults, and one summer-run steelhead adult during five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator. In Tacoma Power’s once-a-week river report on Monday river flow below Mayfield Dam was recorded at around 8,780 cubic feet per second with 11 feet of visibility and a water temperature of 47.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
Additional creel checking by the WDFW last weekend showed one bank angler on the Kalama River with no catch and another six bank anglers on the Washougal River who were also skunked.
Anglers may find the reward from area lakes and ponds to be more tempting during the spate of inclimate weather.
Both Kress Lake and South Lewis County Pond are still bustling with rainbow trout weighing more than a pound and measuring more than a foot in length following a series of hatchery deposits in the days before Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Lake Sacajawea joined the party with a deposit of around 900 rainbow trout of roughly the same size that were trucked in from the Mossyrock hatchery.
In the first few days after stocking, anglers typically have the best success using power bait and other brightly colored lures. Stay away from live worms as the naïve hatchery trout will probably be scared of those writhing underwater monsters until they get a little more hungry.
HUNTIN’
Big game hunters have had their options shrink considerably over the last week as GMUs across the state continue to close for deer and elk. As such, from now until Jan. 20, only muzzleloader toters and archers will be able to target elk in Western Washington and only GMU 407 remains open.
Additionally, anyone properly permitted and proficient with a bow and arrow can drop any deer through the end of the year in GMUs 407, 410, 411, 412, 413, 414, 415, 416, 417, 419, 420, 421, 422, 454, 505, 564, 624, 627, 636, 648, 652, 654, 655, and 660 through 672.
But that’s it. That means that water birds and other quarry will be rising in the ranks of preferred hunting fodder.
Ducks will find themselves in the crosshairs through Jan. 31 across the state, but goose seasons are considerably more complicated.
In Goose Management Area 2, which includes Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties, hunters must obtain a special permit in order to hunt geese, while dusky geese are off limits entirely. In Pacific County and the coastal section of Grays Harbor County (GMA 2—Coastal) goose hunting is set to reopen on December 23. In GMA 2—Inland, which lies east of Highway 101, hunters can shoot geese on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays until Jan. 17. And in GMA 3, which includes Lewis County, geese are fair game through the end of January.
Cougar hunting season will remain open until at least the end of the year before the WDFW compiles harvest stats to determine which areas will remain open.
Additionally, wild turkeys are open to hunters in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186, where two birs of either sex may be taken until the end of the yaer.
Hunts for forest grouse and crows will also continue until dusk on New Year’s Eve, but pheasant hunting has closed for the year at all WDFW stocking locations.
With options dwindling, that means more hunters will be turning their sights toward bobcat, fox, raccoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare. Those small-game animals can be legally hunted through the Ides of March. Meanwhile, beaver, badger, weasel, marten, mink, muskrat, and river otter may be taken exclusively by trapping until the end of March.
And, of course, coyote season never ends in the Evergreen State.
CRABBIN’
Shell crackers got another dose of bad news last week when the WDFW announced the closure of recreational crab fisheries on Washington’s south and central coastline. That closure originally applied to all Dungeness crab between the mouth of the Columbia River and the mouth of the Queets River.
Increasing domoic acid levels are once again to blame for the closures. Earlier this year domoic acid was to blame for the cancellation of coastal razor clam digs. That naturally occurring marine toxin can cause extreme illness or death when consumed by humans.
“Domoic acid just is not cutting us any breaks in recent weeks and months,” Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, explained in a press release. “Closing crabbing areas is not what we want to do right now, but safety has to be our first concern and amnesic shellfish poisoning is not something we or our colleagues at the Department of Health can take lightly.”
However, another round of marine toxin testing found that levels between the mouth of the Columbia and Willapa Bay have decreased enough to resume crabbing efforts.
Grays Harbor and other coastal area closures remain closed.
BIRDIN’
The Christmas Bird Count is officially underway and, in spite of COVID-19, there are still ways that you can get involved.
The Lewis County counting circle will get area efforts going on Friday under the leadership of Dalton Spencer (Offthehookflyshop@yahoo.com). The counting circle will include portions of Centralia and Chehalis, including the old coal mine. Email Spencer in order to get involved or to report backyard feeder observations.
On Saturday, residents of the Long Beach Peninsula can join the avian accounting effort thanks to the Leadbetter Point counting circle. Due teo COVID-19 precautions, out of towners are asked not to flock to the beach this year. Anyone interested in joining the effort should contact Suzey Whittey (fallcreek734@gmail.com).
Then, on Sunday, the Columbia Estuary counting circle will take its turn on the bird note. That effort is also limited to locals and will take place between Ilwaco, Tongue Point and Warrenton. To get involved email Mike Patterson (mpatters@pacifier.com).
On Dec. 29 the Wahkiakum counting circle will get busy tallying birds on both sides of the big river. Those counting grounds will include Julia Butler Hansen and Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuges, the Nature Conservancy’s Blind Slough Swamp Preserve, and other popular bird gathering grounds in Brownsmead and Knappa, Ore., Puget Island, and Skamokawa.
Since much of the Wahkiakum observation area is accessible only by water, Columbia River Kayaking will provide free use of kayaks to experienced paddlers that come out on count day. Results will be tallied at Sharon’s Pizza in Cathlamet at 5 p.m. The effort is being coordinated by Andrew Emlen (emlenandrew@gmail.com).
The Christmas Bird Count will finally come home to roost on Jan. 1 when the Cowlitz/Columbia takes their turn. That circle spans the Columbia River near the Lewis and Clark Bridge and includes Willow Grove and the old Trojan Nuclear plant. That count is coordinated by Bob Reistroffer (breistrof@aol.com).
SNOWIN’
The weather outside may be frightful but that’s nothing but good news for area powder heads.
Reports from area ski slopes have only been improving over the last week and the biggest dump of snow of the season is set to arrive just in time for weekend warriors to carve some pow-pow.
White Pass ski area near Packwood is currently operating daily from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. On thursday afternoon the temperature was around 28 degrees at the base and closer to 23 degrees at the summit with snowy and windy conditions all over. Those slopes had received five new inches of snow over the previous 12 hours and seven new inches over the previous day. That accumulation brought the snow pack up to 51 inches at the summit and 38 inches near the base.
The White Pass Nordic area is open each week from Thursday-Sunday and the tubing area is open Fridays starting at 11:45 a.m., and weekends beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Everyone except season ticket holders will need to purchase lift tickets online and in advance.
At Mt. Hood Meadows on Thursday afternoon the weather was alternating between snow and rain showers with temperatures in the mid-20’s. Operations at that ski center were running 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. thanks to the “Meadows after dark” program.
Mt. Hood Meadows had received three new inches of snow over a 12-hour period on Thursday afternoon with six new inches over the previous day and eight new inches over a 48-hour period. That accumulation brought the total snowpack up to 77 inches at the middle elevations and around 58 inches at the base.
Daily lift tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.skihood.com/en/store.
