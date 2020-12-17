Outdoors Report: WeyCo opens 6,500 acres to public through WDFW partnership

Additional creel checking by the WDFW last weekend showed one bank angler on the Kalama River with no catch and another six bank anglers on the Washougal River who were also skunked.

Anglers may find the reward from area lakes and ponds to be more tempting during the spate of inclimate weather.

Both Kress Lake and South Lewis County Pond are still bustling with rainbow trout weighing more than a pound and measuring more than a foot in length following a series of hatchery deposits in the days before Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Lake Sacajawea joined the party with a deposit of around 900 rainbow trout of roughly the same size that were trucked in from the Mossyrock hatchery.

In the first few days after stocking, anglers typically have the best success using power bait and other brightly colored lures. Stay away from live worms as the naïve hatchery trout will probably be scared of those writhing underwater monsters until they get a little more hungry.

HUNTIN’

Big game hunters have had their options shrink considerably over the last week as GMUs across the state continue to close for deer and elk. As such, from now until Jan. 20, only muzzleloader toters and archers will be able to target elk in Western Washington and only GMU 407 remains open.