Outdoors Report: The king is dead, winter (steelhead) is coming

FISHIN’

The arrival of snow in the highlands and puddles in the lowlands are sure signs that the seasons are changing. As such, anglers in area waters have surely noticed that the makeup of fish running the gantlet from ocean to headwaters has taken a hard headed turn.

As fall salmon continue to push upstream on the mainstem Columbia River the returns on area tributaries are slowly beginning to feature more winter steelhead and far fewer fall kings.

Salmonid fishing is currently open on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 up to Pasco with a daily limit of six fish, including up to two adults, of which one may be a hatchery steelhead. All salmon other than Chinook and coho must be released. Below the Hood River Bridge anglers must also release wild coho.

There were no creel sampling stats provided by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for angling efforts on the mainstem Columbia last week. However, fish counters at Bonneville Dam confirmed what anglers had already figured when they tallied 20 Chinook, 15 coho and eight steelhead passing through the chute on Wednesday.