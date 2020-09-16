Outdoors Report: State grabs sport anglers by the gills

No matter the outcome of that decision (check TDN.com and upcoming print editions for updates on fishing regulations), there are other fish in the mighty river to be had. Specifically, coho fishing is allowed near the mouth of the river up to Astoria.

“The coho fishing fell off and got a little bit tougher in the last few days but we’ve got a new shot of water and a bigger tide coming in so there should be another push soon,” Fisher said.

If a mainstem Chinook fishery is opened soon, keep in mind that during the most recent opening the vast majority of the action took place between the mouth of the Cowlitz and the Kalama rivers. In the Kalama area last Saturday 92 bank anglers kept 27 Chinook and released two jacks while 80 boat rods kept three dozen kings, five jacks, one coho, and tossed back two Chinook jacks. Closer to the Cowlitz River 62 boat rods kept 30 Chinook, three king jacks, one coho and one coho jack. Those sampled anglers also tossed back one king, one king jack and one coho jack.

While tributary salmon fishing remains open the returns are nothing to write home about now that the summer steelhead run has come to an end. Last week eight bank anglers on the Cowlitz River were skunked while 13 bank anglers on the Kalama River kept one Chinook and tossed back another.