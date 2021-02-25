Outdoors Report: Spring king salmon seasons set for Lower Columbia

However, boat anglers will still be restricted from fishing around the mouth of the Cowlitz River, as well as Carrols Channel, in order to protect fish destined for the Barrier Dam as well as upriver salmon that happen to drop by for a rest.

The daily limit between Buoy 10 and Beacon Rock from March 1 through April 4 will be six salmon or steelhead, of which two may be adults. Of that haul, only one adult Chinook may be taken per day. Including incidental mortality rates, the total allowable catch of upriver spring Chinook below Bonneville Dam is 2,206 adults.

Fishin’

Anglers are currently allowed to fish for salmon from Buoy 10 up to the I-5 Bridge in Vancouver with hatchery steelhead and hatchery Chinook both legal for keeping.

During a modest creel sampling effort last week the WDFW found one bank anglers near Vancouver with no catch, plus nine more bank anglers near Woodland that were also skunked. Closer to Longview there were four bank anglers who also went home empty handed. The only keeper in the entire survey was a steelhead that was found on a boat in The Dalles Pool.

On the Kalama River last week, WDFW fish checkers found five rods on two boats but found no fish to speak of.