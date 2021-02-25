Outdoors Report: Spring king salmon seasons set for Lower Columbia

The wondering game is over now, and all that’s left for anglers to do is wait, which is a pastime they just so happen to be experts at. This week fishery managers from Washington and Oregon set rules and dates for the spring salmon season, which will open up on March 1 from Buoy 10 up to Beacon Rock.
While the waters of the big river will be open to Chinook harvest through April 4, the prospects are not all together encouraging due to a low projected return. According to official forecast, only 75,200 adult Chinook salmon are expected to make the run beyond the dams. A return that size would represent a 6,000 fish decrease from last year’s already disappointing return, and would be the second smallest run in the last 20 years.
All that adds up to a bad report for the angling outlook. After all, you can’t catch what isn’t there. Moreover, fisher managers will be under pressure to make sure that they aren’t running afoul of federal regulations as they pertain to fish on the endangered species act.
“Unfortunately, these lower numbers mean we’ll likely see some decreased opportunities this year,” Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fisheries manager for WDFW, said in a press release. “We’re hopeful that we may see higher returns than expected, but until then we have to approach this season very cautiously.”
The opening outlook for 2021 is already better for anglers in the lower river, though, since 2020 saw several areas that remained off limits in order to protect migrating salmon. Those renewed openings were made possible by increased returns to rivers like the Cowlitz and Lewis. Specifically, the Cowlitz is projected to see 1,800 Chinook return this spring while the Lewis river is projected to see nearly 450 more adult Chinook than last spring, for a total return of around 2,300 king salmon.
However, boat anglers will still be restricted from fishing around the mouth of the Cowlitz River, as well as Carrols Channel, in order to protect fish destined for the Barrier Dam as well as upriver salmon that happen to drop by for a rest.
The daily limit between Buoy 10 and Beacon Rock from March 1 through April 4 will be six salmon or steelhead, of which two may be adults. Of that haul, only one adult Chinook may be taken per day. Including incidental mortality rates, the total allowable catch of upriver spring Chinook below Bonneville Dam is 2,206 adults.
Fishin’
Anglers are currently allowed to fish for salmon from Buoy 10 up to the I-5 Bridge in Vancouver with hatchery steelhead and hatchery Chinook both legal for keeping.
During a modest creel sampling effort last week the WDFW found one bank anglers near Vancouver with no catch, plus nine more bank anglers near Woodland that were also skunked. Closer to Longview there were four bank anglers who also went home empty handed. The only keeper in the entire survey was a steelhead that was found on a boat in The Dalles Pool.
On the Kalama River last week, WDFW fish checkers found five rods on two boats but found no fish to speak of.
At the Cowlitz salmon hatchery last week crews retrieved 33 winter-run steelhead but no other fish made an appearance. On Monday, river flow below Mayfield Dam was reported at around 7,030 cubic feet per second on, with water visibility of five feet and a water temperature of 42.3 F. By Thursday morning that flow had increased to 8,610 cfs, and Tacoma Power issued a warning that discharge would likely increase to at 12,200 cfs, and perhaps as much as 14,600 cfs by Thursday night. That increased river flow is expected to last through at least Tuesday before dropping back down to around 8,800 cfs midweek. Higher discharges through at least Tuesday, before decreasing discharge to about 8,800 cfs later in the week.
Creel sampling on the Cowlitz River last week was much more fruitful than on the mainstem. From the I-5 Bridge near Mrs. Beasley’s boat launch, 108 bank rods kept five steelhead and eight rods on five boats kept one steelhead. From the freeway up to the Barrier Dam another 32 bank rods kept four steelhead and released two more, while 224 bank rods on 69 boats kept 79 steelhead and two cutthroat trout. Those anglers also had to toss back five more steelhead.
Huntin’
Hunters who hope to get back out to beat the brush in search of black bears this spring will need to find their favorite pen and rub their lucky rabbit’s foot in a hurry because the deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28.
Drawings for the permits will be conducted in mid-March. Western Washington has 120 special permits available while there are 548 permits up for grabs in eastern Washington. Winners will be notified by WDFW no later than March 31.
Hunters hoping to pursue black bears in GMUs 101,105, 108, 111, 113, 117, 203, 204, 209, 215, 418, and 426 are required to take an identification test through the state’s WILD system in order to avoid confusion with grizzly bears.
Permit applications can be conducted online at http://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or by phone at 877-945-3492, or in person through any license vendor in Washington.
A note at the end of a press release from the WDFW advised hunters to, “Please be aware that the spring bear rule that governs this hunt is currently being challenged through litigation. If future court decisions result in season closures or delays, WDFW will notify hunters accordingly.”
Over in Oregon country there are changes afoot for young hunters hoping to get into the hunting lifestyle. As of April 1, all youths younger than 18 years of age will be required to complete a hunter education field day before obtaining a tag in their name.
In reality, the change is actually a move back to normal times known colloquially as B.C., or, Before COVID. Over the last year hunter education classes and field days have been limited due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions but a temporary rule that allowed new hunters to skirt that requirement is set to expire on March 31.
The first seasons that will be governed by the return to formality are the spring turkey and black bear hunts.
A list of approved hunter safety and field day courses can be found online at myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-classes-and-field-days-schedule.
Back in the blowdown backwoods of the here and now, hunters are still scrambling to get their last shots at geese before those seasons expire.
In GMA 3, which includes Lewis, Skamania and Thurston counties, late goose season will run through March 10 on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays only. Late season goose hunts in GMA 2 (Coastal), which includes Pacific County and the ocean side of Grays Harbor, closed on Wednesday.
However, GMA 2 (Inland) which includes Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, the late goose hunt will continue through March 10. Hunters in GMA 2 (Inland) are required to obtain a special identification permit before hunting, and all dusky Canada geese are off limits.
Crabbin’
The WDFW has moved to reopen recreational crabbing in Grays Harbor and the waters north of Point Chehalis after marine toxin testing showed that domoic acid levels have been dropping. That means that those crabs are once again safe to eat.
“We are hoping that the drop in marine toxin levels is the start of a trend,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, in a press release. “WDFW, working closely with the Department of Health, will continue marine toxin sampling in all marine areas as weather and ocean conditions allow. Our decision on whether or not to open additional crabbing or razor clam areas will be based on these sampling results.”
Crabbing has been closed up and down the coast since last fall when domoic acid, a naturally occurring marine toxin, settled on area beaches. The toxin, first discovered in Washington in 1991, is absorbed by shellfish and can be fatal to humans if consumed. The closures were the first time that recreational crabbing has been shut down since 2015.
For now, though, sport crabbing remains closed from the mouth of the Columbia River up to Willapa Bay. Razor clam seasons are also on hold, and those succulent bivalves are known to take even long to shed their toxicity.
Birdin’
Knowing full well the temptation to want to feed our fine feathered friends, the WDFW is once again pleading with the public to keep bird feeders down until April 1 in order to help stop the spread of salmonellosis.
“You can help to stop the spread of salmonellosis by discontinuing backyard bird feeding until at least April 1, to encourage birds to disperse and forage naturally,” said WDFW veterinarian Dr. Kristin Mansfield, in a press release.
The department first asked residents to remove their bird feeders and baths earlier this winter when mass die-offs of pine siskins, finches and other song birds were noted in western Washington. Soon, reports of dead backyard birds were coming in from all over the region. Salmonellosis is the result of salmonella bacteria which can easily be spread through the communal ports of a bird feeder.
Despite what your bleeding heart may tell you, birds actually do know how to get by without a helping hand in the winter. It’s just that the allure of sugar water and pre-shucked kernels is just too much to pass up.
“Birds use natural food sources year-round, even while also using backyard bird feeders, so they should be fine without the feeders for another month,” Mansfield explained.