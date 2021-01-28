Outdoors Report: Snowshoes and a better path forward

In the cold depths of winter it can feel impossible to avoid falling into old ruts. As it turns out, 11 months of government mandated stay-at-home orders have only exacerbated predictable bouts of cabin fever as we all grow tired of the walls that confine us and increasingly terrified of an outside world that’s strange and getting stranger.
In the winter the natural elements also conspire to hold us down. Pounding rains and slicing winds cut at exposed skin and attempt to rattle the gutters from the rafters. In some places the mid-winter snow drifts are known to pile as high as entire houses, so that escape is impossible until Old Winter Warlock decides to loosen his icy grip. Here in Southwest Washington, where snow is rarely a matter of life and death, a persistent blanket of crunchy ice crystals can still cause it’s own problems for those that dare to go outdoors.
When snow first starts to fall the natural reaction is to stand at the window and watch for a while just to see if it sticks. But the fore and aft wafting of snowflakes is mesmerizing in a way that few other natural phenomena are. Before long flurry watchers can find themselves stuck in a trance and standing slack jawed as they become the star character of their very own snow globe.
Anyone who hails from a place where snow is a common occurrence knows that as soon as the first dusting of snow stops falling it’s imperative to lace up the galoshes, strap on the mittens, grab the big flat shovel and get to work clearing the stairs and sidewalks and driveway. But here in wetter Washington, it somehow feels like sacrilege to mess with a perfect blanket of pure white now, so we let it sit, and compact, and ice over until a good thing has turned bad.
Anyone who has ever walked in deep snow knows that it’s not the first few trips you have to worry about, it’s the rest of them that will get you. That’s because, as creatures of habit, we create ruts in our world simply by living our daily lives. Like the first step in fresh fallen snow, we don’t realize it then, but those initial decisions will wing up dictating our path forward in the future.
Every step on a path serves to confirm its existence. Every step on a path covered in snow only serves to create deeper ruts that become more and more impossible to avoid as time goes by. At first the path seems convenient, but inevitably, it is the familiarity of the path that conspires to bring us down in a crashing heap when the sides become too steep and the ice becomes too slick.
That’s why, as any skier or snowboarder will tell you, a new blanket of snow carries its weight in freedom and possibility. Yes, new snow means you might have to find the shovel but it also serves to fill in those old ruts that we’ve all fallen into. The arrival of new snow smooths over the blemishes of yesterday and provides hope that there may, in fact, be a better way forward.
Fishin’
Piscatorial prospects have been buoyed in recent weeks by several shipments of surplus steelhead from area hatcheries to lakes in south Cowlitz County.
In north Kalama, Kress Lake received 13 of the ten-pound steelies on Jan. 19 and then another eight of those lunker steelhead on Monday. In west Woodland, Horseshoe Lake has seen the fish truck back up to its banks three separate times in recent weeks. On Jan. 20 a total of 60 ten-pound steelhead were released at Horseshoe, with nine more fish of similar measurements dropped off on Jan. 22, and 18 more released on Tuesday.
Out on the river that runs through it all, anglers are allowed to keep hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead between Buoy 10 and the I-5 Bridge in Vancouver. That stretch of the Columbia River currently has a daily limit of six salmonids, two of which may be adults .
The lower stretches of area tributaries continue to offer up some of the best angling odds. The Kalama River, for instance, has seen pressure from Camp Kalama up to Beginner’s Hole whenever the river runs clear enough for a spinner to spin and a flasher to flash.
The Cowlitz River has also seen a fair turnout on the channel below the dams. Creel sampling conducted by the WDFW last Saturday showed 31 bank anglers with one keeper steelhead from the I-5 Bridge near Vader down to the mouth. One boat with one rod was skunked all together. From the I-5 Bridge up to the Barrier Dam four bank anglers had one steelhead to show off while 49 rods on 14 boats kept five steelhead and tossed one back.
At the Cowlitz salmon hatchery last week fish handlers retrieved 61 coho adults, six coho jacks, 52 winter-run steelhead adults, two summer-run steelhead adults, and two cutthroat trout. From Monday through Wednesday river flow below Mayfield Dam was reported by Tacoma Power as approximately 11,400 cubic feet per second with visibility of five feet and a water temperature of 43.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Tacoma Power noted that dam discharge will likely fall to about 10,200 cfs by the weekend.
For the smelt enthusiasts among us there was a bit of promising news this week as state fish officials took the first step toward approving a recreational smelt fishery. In order to help determine the size and timing of this winter’s smelt run Lower Columbia River managers agreed to allow a limited commercial smelt fishery on the mainstem. Already sightings of eulachon smelt and the pinnipeds that stalk them have been reported on the Cowlitz river. Smelt hunting sea lions have also been seen exploring the Lewis River recently.
In recent years, fish managers have required that the commercial fleet average at least 150 pounds of smelt per trip before allowing the public to hit the water with their nets and waders. The commercial effort will be allowed from Buoy 10 up to Warrior Rock at the mouth of the Lewis River on Mondays and Thursdays from Jan. 28 through Feb. 28.
Low returns of smelt prevented state managers from opening sport smelt opportunities in 2018 and 2019. In February of 2020 sport dippers were finally allowed back on the banks but returns weren’t always a tonic for smelt starved souls.
“It didn’t take long for everyone to figure out that there weren’t any fish around at all,” said Trevor Barker, a scientific tech for WDFW who was surveying dippers on Camelot beach on Feb. 27, 2020.
Fish officials are expecting a “moderate” run of smelt this year that should total between 3.8 million and 4.2 million pounds of the tiny fish. Those numbers are generally on par with the last several years.
Huntin’
With winter hunting seasons nearly over many hunters are already beginning to think about spring. Traditionally, one of the most popular pursuits after the hibernating months is the spring bear hunt. However, this year there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over that hunt as bear friendly litigation winds its way through the court system.
If that bill finds sympathetic ears inside a courtroom, there could be big changes coming for bears, bear hunters and their trusty dogs, including the outright cancellation of future hunts.
The spring bear hunt in question would run from April 15 through June 15 with 668 special tags available for purchase by the public. The deadline to apply for a special permit is Feb. 28. If the hunt does indeed wind up cancelled the WDFW will alert permit holders.
Options are sparse for anyone hoping to pop off a few more shots before the winter hunting season ends. While ducks will remain fair game until the calendar flips to February, goose hunting in the area is limited to Goose Management Area 3. That area includes Lewis and Skamania counties, where goose hunting will be allowed through the end of January without restrictions.
Hunters are required to obtain a special permit before hunting in GMA 2 (Inland) but won’t be able to shoot geese legally again until Feb. 13. Luckily for hunters in Southwest Washington, a special bran hunt in Pacific County will continue on Jan. 30, 31. Regular goose hunts will resume in GMA 2 (Coastal) on Feb. 13.
Pursuit of small game is also an option for hunters. Through March 15, hunts will continue for bobcat, fox, racoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare. What’s more, beavers, badgers, weasels, martens, minks, muskrats and river otters may be harvested until the end of March, but only by trapping techniques. Mountain lions may also be hunted through April 30 in most areas, and of course, the hourglass never runs empty on coyote hunting season in Washington.
Hunters who purchased tags in Washington or Oregon last year have until the end of Sunday to file their hunt reports. Failure to report on time can result in a fee when it’s time for a hunter to renew their license. In the Evergreen state, reports must be submitted for each black bear, deer, elk, or turkey tag. Meanwhile, in the Beaver state reports are mandatory for every deer, elk, bear, cougar, turkey and pronghorn tag purchased during the previous year.
Talkin’
A virtual meeting conducted by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will resume Friday and Saturday after getting a binary solo start on Thursday.
The docket for Friday includes discussion, and possibly a decision, on a proposal that would allow the non-lethal pursuit of wildlife by dogs in order to keep those canines trained for official responses to wildlife conflicts. The use of dogs to hunt or pursue big game in Washington is banned for hunters. The Commission is also set to hear briefings on proposed rules for public lands grazing, proposed mineral prospecting rules, pinniped conservation and management, along with statements on commercial whale watching and Columbia River sturgeon management.
Saturday the Commission is slated to hear status report updates on the Oregon vesper sparrow, hatchery reform, the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy, and Baker Lake sockeye.
Public comment will be accepted Friday and Saturday mornings, along with several special comment sections throughout the meetings. Additional information, including the agenda and links to participate, can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
Snowin’
For the third week in a row weekend lift tickets to White Pass Ski Area have sold out several days in advance. That means that only season ticket holders will be allowed to join the skiers and snowboarders on the slopes just east of Packwood.
On Thursday, White Pass was covered by broken clouds with spurts of snow and sun showers, and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. Four new inches of snow had fallen over the previous 12 hours with nine new inches falling over the previous 36 hours.
That snowfall brought the total snowpack up to 84 inches at the summit and 47 inches near the base lodge.
Lifts at White Pass are currently operating from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Nordic area is also open Thursday-Sunday, plus holidays, while the tubing area opens at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There was less sunshine at Mt. Hood Meadows on Thursday, but with night skiing operations in effect, that’s not really an issue.
Thursday temperatures at Mt. Hood Meadows were sitting in the upper 20’s by the afternoon with a light wind and even lighter snow. A total of three inches of fresh snow had fallen over the previous day with 11 new inches of powder falling in the previous 48 hours. That snowfall brought the snowpack up to 126 inches in the mid elevations with a total of 82 inches stacked up near the base of the slopes. Lifts are currently operating daily from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.