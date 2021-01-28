Outdoors Report: Snowshoes and a better path forward

In the cold depths of winter it can feel impossible to avoid falling into old ruts. As it turns out, 11 months of government mandated stay-at-home orders have only exacerbated predictable bouts of cabin fever as we all grow tired of the walls that confine us and increasingly terrified of an outside world that’s strange and getting stranger.

In the winter the natural elements also conspire to hold us down. Pounding rains and slicing winds cut at exposed skin and attempt to rattle the gutters from the rafters. In some places the mid-winter snow drifts are known to pile as high as entire houses, so that escape is impossible until Old Winter Warlock decides to loosen his icy grip. Here in Southwest Washington, where snow is rarely a matter of life and death, a persistent blanket of crunchy ice crystals can still cause it’s own problems for those that dare to go outdoors.

When snow first starts to fall the natural reaction is to stand at the window and watch for a while just to see if it sticks. But the fore and aft wafting of snowflakes is mesmerizing in a way that few other natural phenomena are. Before long flurry watchers can find themselves stuck in a trance and standing slack jawed as they become the star character of their very own snow globe.