Outdoors Report: Seeking refuge in the storm of 2020

What a year it’s been. Most of you would probably just as soon forget about it as rehash any of it, but then again you’re reading a newspaper and that’s what newspapers do — we dredge up the past.
And, of course, it wasn’t all bad, especially, if you managed to make your way out of doors for any extended amount of time.
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens and the aftermath of that blast still looms large over most of Southwest Washington. From the elk herds that call the verdant flanks of the volcano home to the silt that still flows steady down the Toutle River until its confluence with the Cowlitz River, there are reminders of nature’s wrath and resiliency all around. And as the lava dome continues to rebuild inside the gaping maw of the mountain it is clear that Mount St. Helens is still very much a force to be reckoned with.
As nature rebounds, scientists have been keeping tabs on that progress including taking samples of remnant fish populations that are still swimming in the lakes below that cratered summit. That’s great news, but some folks would like to see even more access for the public to fish and hunt on the lands surrounding the volcano. As for how that might play out, we’ll just have to wait and see.
This year COVID-19 dominated the headlines and changed nearly everything about the way we live, work, and play. Indoor gatherings are going the way of the Monarch butterfly but even outdoors activities came under fire over the last nine months.
First, fishing was outlawed in the spring as Governor Jay Insleee’s office tried to figure out how to best protect the people from a new and mysterious virus. Eventually, and thankfully, that prohibition was rescinded and anglers were once again able to hit their favorite honey hole in search of a lunker for the pan or the photo album.
Fishing guides and charter services suffered most ramifications from COVID-19 restrictions but even then, with the help of masks and a little on the fly ingenuity, just about anyone who is so inclined has been able to find their way back on the water.
Hunters have long been sporting masks and maintaining social distance in the backcountry, so the changes to that pursuit have been minor. The only thing that’s changed much is the size of the hunting party back at camp.
Succulent bivalve enthusiasts were not nearly as lucky in their hunt for their preferred quarry. Like fishing, razor clam digging was put on hiatus in the spring in an effort to prevent masses of people from congregating on coastal beaches. Moreover, it was the influx of out of towners to the isolated coastal communities that first struck fear into the heart of government officials.
This fall it looked like a wave of good news was on the way when razor clam digs were reopened on the coast. Millions of clams were harvested during the first handful of digs in September but then a new terror resurfaced — domoic acid.
An outbreak of domoic acid, a naturally occurring marine toxin that can cause extreme illness or even death if consumed, in coastal waters forced the closure of all razor clam digs for the rest of 2020. As of Christmas Eve there have been no proposals for potential digging dates in 2021.
And much has changed elsewhere on the outdoors front. Skiers and snowboarders are now required to purchase lift tickets online and in advance in order to cap the number of shredders on the mountain at any given time. Even birders have been discouraged from flocking outside for their traditional avian census efforts, such as the Christmas Bird Count.
But, again, it wasn’t all bad.
For example, a big smelt dip was held on the Cowlitz River in the weeks before COVID-19 took over our collective attention. Those who got their nets wet reported feelings of joy from filling their bucket with the tiny writhing fish.
As we prepare to turn the page on 2020 it seems that lovers of the outdoors may be equipped to deal with the restrictions of the COVID-19 world better than anyone. After all, much of the reward from exploring the outdoors comes from finding your own special place, away from the crushing masses. Whether it’s a quiet pond, a babbling stream, a raging river, a cacophonous gaggle of geese, or a picturesque snow capped mountain that’s captured your mind and heart, remember to breathe deeply in the unspoiled air as the natural world performs its rites of recovery and rejuvenation all around you.
FISHIN’
Beginning Jan. 1 anglers on the Lower Columbia River will be able to bring home more steelhead as part of their daily limit. The new rule will allow anglers between Buoy 10 and the I-5 Bridge at Vancouver to keep as many as two steelhead as part of their six salmonid daily limit. Previously only one steelhead was allowed for harvest per day. When the first sun rises in 2021 anglers will be able to keep two adult hatchery Chinook salmon or two hatchery steelhead (or one of each) as part of their daily take.
Last week on the Cowlitz River the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found most of the fishing effort located below the I-5 Bridge near Toledo, but the action was closer to Blue Creek. From the mouth of the Cowlitz River up to the I-5 crossing the WDFW sampled 23 bank rods with no catch at all, and another two rods on one boat were also skunked. From the I-5 Bridge to the Barrier Dam another 17 bank rods had one keeper steelhead to show along with three coho, two silver jacks and one cutthroat released. Seven more rods on two boats kept four cutthroat trout, while releasing one coho and two cutthroat.
Let it not be forgotten that Longview’s Lake Sacajawea received an early Christmas present from the WDFW last week. That gift was delivered by truck and came in the form of more than 900 hatchery rainbow trout weighing more than one pound each. Those fish should be well acclimated now and spread out from Lions Island, where they were originally dumped
HUNTIN’
On Dec. 18 the state Fish and Wildlife Commission approved several minor changes to spring black bear hunt rules. Those changes include clarifying check-in requirements, changing the dates of the hunting season, eliminating two permits for one area in Long Beach and removing private timber land in the Skagit hunt area. Additionally, due to the high volume of public comment in opposition to spring bear hunts the commission has committed to additional discussion on the topic in the new year.
Anyone who is still focused on the current hunting season will find their options increasingly limited. With only a few options for stalking deer and elk remaining in western Washington, most hunters have already turned their attention elsewhere.
As such, ducks will need to keep their head on a swivel through Jan. 31 all across the state. However, the rules for goose seasons are considerably more complex.
In Goose Management Area 2, which includes Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties, hunters must first obtain a special permit in order to hunt geese and dusky geese are off limits entirely. In Pacific County and the coastal section of Grays Harbor County (GMA 2—Coastal) goose hunting reopened on December 23. In GMA 2—Inland, which lies east of Highway 101, hunters can shoot geese on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays until Jan. 17. And, in GMA 3, which includes Lewis County, geese are legal fodder through the end of January.
Cougar hunts will continue until at least the end of the year before the WDFW compiles harvest stats to determine which areas will remain open.
Hunts for forest grouse and crows will also continue until dusk on New Year’s Eve. Additionally, wild turkeys are open to hunters in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186 through the end of the year. Two birds of either sex may be taken in those GMUs.
CRABBIN’
Crab crackers received a bit of a reprieve this week when the WDFW reopened some waters to recreational crabbing.
Most of the Washington coast has been off limits to crabbers due to the presence of domoic acid. However, the waters north of Point Chehalis have now been reopened. The good news stops there, though, as Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor remain closed to crabbing.
“While we are seeing better news in some coastal areas, unfortunately toxin levels have now risen in Willapa Bay and are still high in Grays Harbor and in ocean areas on the southern half of our coast,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, in a press release.
As domoic acid levels shift with the tides the WDFW and Department of Health will continue to keep tabs on the marine toxin. Last week the mouth of the Columbia River, from the outer jetty tips upriver, was also reopened for crabbing after toxin levels dropped.
BIRDIN’
The Christmas Bird Count began last week and organizers are committed to finding ways for the public to help even in the midst of a pandemic. Although the big counting groups of years past will not be happening this year, bird watchers can still contribute by contacting counting circle organizers and putting together a plan, even if it’s just counting birds in the backyard feeder.
On Dec. 29 the Wahkiakum counting circle will begin counting birds on both sides of the Columbia River. Since much of the Wahkiakum observation area is accessible only by water, Columbia River Kayaking will provide free use of kayaks to experienced paddlers. That effort is being coordinated by Andrew Emlen (emlenandrew@gmail.com).
The Christmas Bird Count will reach Cowlitz County in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon on Jan. 1. That circle spans the big river near the Lewis and Clark Bridge and includes Willow Grove and the old Trojan Nuclear plant. That count is coordinated by Bob Reistroffer (breistrof@aol.com).
SNOWIN’
Visitors hoping to take a peak at a snow covered volcano will no longer be able to take SR 504 all the way to the promised land. Also known as Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, SR 504 is now gated at milepost 45, just beyond Coldwater Lake.
The Coldwater Lake and Hummocks trails are still accessible, with restrooms at the parking lot. However, the Coldwater Visitor Center is temporarily closed.
If shredding the pow-pow is more your style then that sound you hear is White Pass and Mt. Hood calling your name.
Although White Pass hasn’t seen any new snow for the last couple days the snow pack has reached 56 inches at the summit and 32 inches at the base area thanks to flurries that began late last week. On Thursday the midday temperature was reported at around 21 degrees at the summit and 19 degrees at the base. With groomed trails, White Pass lifts are currently operating from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Additionally, the tubing area will be open daily until Jan. 3.
The cold temperatures late this week also shut off the snow valve at Mt. Hood Meadows. Thankfully, a deluge earlier in the week brought the total snowfall up to 135 inches. That blast of snow brought the snow level up to 81 inches midway up the mountain and up to 56 inches at the base. Midday on Thursday the temperature at the top of Cascade Express (7,300 feet) was 35 degrees with 30 mile per hour winds.
Anyone without a season pass will need to go online to purchase a daily lift ticket and masks are required anywhere crowds congregate.