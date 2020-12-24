Outdoors Report: Seeking refuge in the storm of 2020

What a year it’s been. Most of you would probably just as soon forget about it as rehash any of it, but then again you’re reading a newspaper and that’s what newspapers do — we dredge up the past.

And, of course, it wasn’t all bad, especially, if you managed to make your way out of doors for any extended amount of time.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens and the aftermath of that blast still looms large over most of Southwest Washington. From the elk herds that call the verdant flanks of the volcano home to the silt that still flows steady down the Toutle River until its confluence with the Cowlitz River, there are reminders of nature’s wrath and resiliency all around. And as the lava dome continues to rebuild inside the gaping maw of the mountain it is clear that Mount St. Helens is still very much a force to be reckoned with.

As nature rebounds, scientists have been keeping tabs on that progress including taking samples of remnant fish populations that are still swimming in the lakes below that cratered summit. That’s great news, but some folks would like to see even more access for the public to fish and hunt on the lands surrounding the volcano. As for how that might play out, we’ll just have to wait and see.