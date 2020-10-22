Outdoors Report: Return of The Blob

“State shellfish managers will consider openings tentatively scheduled to start October 31, depending on the results of upcoming marine toxin tests and public health officials’ ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 trends,” wrote Larry Phillips, WDFW’s coastal region director, in a press release.

Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin produced by marine algae. Warm water exacerbates the production of the toxin which can be lethal or cause extreme illness when consumed.

A decision on the fate of upcoming proposed digs is expected to be announced by the WDFW next week. In 2015 the vast majority of the razor clam digging season was eliminated due to the lingering presence of domoic acid.

FISHIN’

Angling on the mighty river went off under predominantly sunny skies over the last week and turnout spiked as a result. Effort on the mainstem continues to push upriver along with the fall salmon run but several area tributaries have been treating anglers well.

On the mainstem of the Lower Columbia River anglers between Buoy 10 to the Hood River Bridge are allowed to keep up to six salmon per day, of which two may be adults. Only Chinook and hatchery coho salmon are eligible for harvest.