Outdoors Report: More pink on the horizon

Thursday was Rain Day in Western Washington. If you don’t know, that designation was bestowed by regional meteorologists because, according to historic data, Nov. 18 is the day most likely to see measurable amounts of rain in most areas on the wet side of the Cascade Mountains.
So it stands to reason why November skies are not known for their exquisite sunrises or picturesque sunsets. After all, most of the time the world outside is cloaked in gray scale vapors that obstruct the magnificence of the skies. Most of the time the only thing that shines brightly are headlights through the raindrops.
But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, if you remember to look, the blanket of nothingness will rip at the seams like a Renaissance fresco to reveal the wonders beyond the clouds. When those drab curtains are pulled back by hands unseen in just the right moment the sky comes alive with colors that are so vibrant as to be obscene.
In the eye of the sun’s arc marmalade orange rushes to swirl with salmon egg pink. And Italian plum purple mixes heavy on the edges of Crater Lake blues. Terrestrial shadows chase crowing roosters from fence posts and galactic shafts of light burn cold against the frozen flanks of the big mountains high above the treeline.
The shocking palette of rainy-season sun shows are eye-popping because they seem almost unnatural. From late fall to early spring it’s easier to accept the cold hard realities than to rail against their existence. So when the sun comes out to play it feels like seeing an old friend that you never thought you’d see again.
And some of those technicolor have found a home in another realm that’s more famous for its mossy oaks and thousand shades of green — public hunting grounds.
Since the dawn of humans having regret for shooting one another, we’ve been trying to figure out how to friend from foe, or hunter from critter as it may be, when out in the field. For generations hunters have been required to wear swatches of bright orange, colloquially known as “hunters orange”, when actively engaged in hunting activities. That color has become so ubiquitous over the years that I’ve seen it worn at weddings, and it even winds up on cheap beer can labels whenever the rut is on.
But last year Washington added a wrinkle, or an accent if you will, to a hunter’s wardrobe when the legislature added pink to the list of legal ensembles.
“Orange will always be the classic safety color, but I think our state’s hunters can appreciate something new and different – and because fluorescent pink doesn’t blend in with anything else in the forest or field, it also offers the excellent visibility we need for safety,” said Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, in a press release at the time of the change last fall.
That change made Washington the tenth state to allow pink clothing to count toward the hunting safety requirement of at least 400 square inches of fluorescent outerwear.
According to WDFW hunting education division manager, Dave Whipple, women represent one of the fastest growing segments of the hunting population. Jen Syrowitz, Washington Outdoor Women director, expressed optimism that the rule change would help to inspire even more young women to explore the outdoors in general, and to hunt in particular. And she knows it won’t just be women wearing pink in the great outdoors.
“If one grandfather in pink inspires his granddaughter to explore the outdoors, that is a great supplementary outcome!” Syrowitz said in a WDFW release.
In any case, whenever you’re lucky enough to see a flash of orange or a burst of pink, whether it’s in front of a soggy evergreen backdrop or a pre-apocalyptic sun shattered sky, be sure to stop and look. You won’t regret it.
FISHIN’
It’s a safe bet that all area rivers are blown out from all the rain this week and so there’s not much use in wetting a line.
However, for some of those who are inclined toward piscatorial pursuits are more interested in the practice of fishing as it relates to consistency. So there is no doubt that more than a few foolhardy folks will try to beat the odds this weekend anyhow.
While reports for the mainstem Columbia River are no longer available it’s clear that the majority of the efforts have moved either up the big river or spread out to area tributaries.
Last weekend the Lewis River saw the most effort but the overall returns were skimpy. On Saturday, the WDFW checked 64 bank anglers who reported tossing back one Chinook and four coho. Another 29 boat rods accounted for six keeper Chinook, five coho and two jacks while tossing back three more Chinook and three coho.
On Wednesday the WDFW moved to expand the salmon fishery on the Lewis River by allowing additional retention of hatchery coho. Through the end of the year anglers will now be able to keep six salmon daily, including three adults, of which no more than two may be Chinook from the mouth to Colvin Creek. Beginning Dec. 16 that coho expansion will include the waters from Colvin Creek to the power lines below Merwin Dam.
Upstream on the Lewis River watershed the Swift Forest Camp boat ramp is now closed to public use due to low water level. Lower than average rainfall this autumn has caused Swift Reservoir to fall below the threshold for safe operations. The Swift Forest Camp will remain open through the end of the month.
The Cowlitz River also saw a fair amount of action last weekend, although nearly all of the effort seems to have shifted downstream. On Saturday fish counters from the WDFW found just three bank anglers with no catch to show. However, from the mouth to the I-5 Bridge 30 bank anglers kept 13 coho, one steelhead and two cutthroat. Those anglers also tossed back 18 coho, one silver jack and two cutthroat while four boat rods had no catch.
At the Cowlitz salmon hatchery last week crews retrieved 1,587 coho adults, 702 coho jacks, 467 cutthroat trout, 30 summer-run steelhead, five fall Chinook adults, and one winter-run steelhead. Those fish handlers also trucked salmonids into the upper Cowlitz watershed including 696 coho adults, 291 coho jacks, and one cutthroat trout that were dropped into Lake Scanewa. In the once-a-week river report from Tacoma Power river flow below Mayfield Dam was reported at about 9,910 cubic feet per second with 11 feet of visibility and a water temperature of 49.5 Fahrenheit.
On Wednesday the WDFW also relaxed rules on the Cowlitz River so that anglers can take home more salmon each day. Through the end of the year the daily limit will allow for up to three adults as part of the six salmon maximum. Only hatchery Chinook and coho are legal for harvest.
The Kalama River was quiet while state creel checkers were watching last Saturday with four bank anglers and three boat rods showing off empty stringers and bounty boxes. However, things are looking up for anglers on that great free flowing entity of God since the state also relaxed salmon regulations there on Wednesday. Through the end of the year anglers between the mouth and the 1,000 Line below Kalama Falls Hatchery may keep up to three adults as part of their six salmon daily limit. Both hatchery Chinook and hatchery coho are legal for harvest.
HUNTIN’
The bad news is the late general season for elk hunting ended on Wednesday, and that made many hunters sad.
The good news is the late season general hunt for black-tailed deer got off with a bang on Saturday as rain overnight turned to clear skies by morning and made bedded-down bucks turn brazen. Those hunts will continue through sundown on Sunday.
While black bear hunts ended last Sunday the pursuit of big cats will continue through at least the end of the year before officials crunch harvest data to determine which areas may stay open.
Likewise, if you’re still aiming to secure a wild turkey on the table for the holidays there’s still time to do so. Wild turkey hunts will remain open through the end of the year in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186, where hunters are allowed two beardless birds and two gobblers of either sex.
Hunts for forest grouse and crows (who wants to eat that?) will remain open through sundown on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, open seasons on California quail, mountain quail, and northern bobwhites will continue through dusk on Nov. 30.
Pheasants will also be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day through Nov. 30 with renewed opportunity at Woodland Bottoms this fall.
Duck hunters have free range through Jan. 31. Coot and snipe hunts will also run through the end of January.
Goose hunters in Goose Management Area 1 can bag the big birds through Nov. 29 before a short break. In GMU 2 (Coastal) hunters can target geese on Saturday, Sundays and Wednesday through Dec. 6 before a mandated break. Meanwhile, Goose Management Area 2 (Inland) will remain closed through Nov. 25, but geese can be bagged uninterrupted in GMU 3 through the end of January.
Cat and mouse hunts for bobcat, fox, raccoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare ramble on through March 15. Trappers can operate their trotlines for beaver, badger, weasel, marten, mink, muskrat and river otter through March 31. And coyotes can be hunted every day that ends in “Y”.
CLAMMIN’
It’s happened again. What was once a promising slate of fall and early winter clam digs continues to wash away like so many castles made of sand.
On Wednesday the WDFW canceled yet another set of coastal razor clam digs due to the levels of domoic acid in the water. That toxin is absorbed by the meaty bivalves and can cause illness or death if consumed.
“While levels remain too high for safe consumption on Washington’s ocean beaches, those levels have declined since the last test, and we hope to see that trend continue to the point where we can open,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, in a press release.
The season got off quick out of the gate with more than 80,000 digger trips under their waders and almost 1.2 million clams in the bucket before the tides changed for the worse.
Any future razor clam digs previously proposed by the WDFW are now subject to additional rounds of marine toxin testing before they may be approved.
CUTTIN’
Anyone hoping to cut their own Christmas tree this year can do so in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest for just $5 each. Fourth graders even get to go lumberjacking for free.
This year permits are available online as well as through regular vendor locations including the Mt. Adams and Cowlitz Valley Ranger District offices. Each household is limited to a total of five permits.
Permits include a map of open areas, although a more detailed topographic map is helpful for navigating to the high country where the more noble trees are rooted.
Anyone venturing into the forest should be sure to bring traction devices for travel along with a shovel and other implements of destruction, such as chainsaws and axes. It is also advisable to bring extra food, drinking water and a change of winter clothing, blankets and first aid supplies because when families head out for adventures in the woods you’ve always got to plan for the worst.
Additionally, forest managers advise the public to leave earlier than you think you need to because tree cutting trips always seem to take longer than expected. It’s safest to be back on the road and pointed in the right direction before nightfall.
Fourth graders simply need to go online to earn their “Every Kid Outdoors” pass in order to receive a free tree cutting voucher. That program can be accessed online at everykidoutdoors.gov.
Regular tree cutting permits for the GPNF can be purchased online at recreation.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!