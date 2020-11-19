Outdoors Report: More pink on the horizon

Thursday was Rain Day in Western Washington. If you don’t know, that designation was bestowed by regional meteorologists because, according to historic data, Nov. 18 is the day most likely to see measurable amounts of rain in most areas on the wet side of the Cascade Mountains.

So it stands to reason why November skies are not known for their exquisite sunrises or picturesque sunsets. After all, most of the time the world outside is cloaked in gray scale vapors that obstruct the magnificence of the skies. Most of the time the only thing that shines brightly are headlights through the raindrops.

But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, if you remember to look, the blanket of nothingness will rip at the seams like a Renaissance fresco to reveal the wonders beyond the clouds. When those drab curtains are pulled back by hands unseen in just the right moment the sky comes alive with colors that are so vibrant as to be obscene.

In the eye of the sun’s arc marmalade orange rushes to swirl with salmon egg pink. And Italian plum purple mixes heavy on the edges of Crater Lake blues. Terrestrial shadows chase crowing roosters from fence posts and galactic shafts of light burn cold against the frozen flanks of the big mountains high above the treeline.