Outdoors Report: Good news for small fish, bad news for big fish

Last week came to a close with late breaking good news for fish aficionados of the Lower Columbia region when the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife gave the green light to a one-day smelt fishery on the Cowlitz River. That momentum carried over to start the new week when Tuesday’s recreational smelt dip put plenty of the tiny fish in the nets of those brave enough to get near the water.

Those returns were far from guaranteed as the last several decades of smelt dipping have provided unpredictable results. Sometimes the smelt show up when they’re supposed to. Sometimes the smelt seem to disappear as soon as the nets hit the water. And sometimes the tiny little fish that are such a big part of our local traditions don’t show up at all.

This year, though, the returns were reminiscent of those from generations past when grandpas would take grandkids to the river bank knowing full well that everyone would get their limit and no one would go home wondering what all the fuss was about.