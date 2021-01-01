Outdoors Report: Get on the floor and play

But sometimes we don’t quite manage to perceive what’s right in front of us. Or, rather, we perceive it but don’t recognize it for what it is. Sometimes adults don’t remember the most important part. But children always do.

Every child knows what to do in a mud puddle. Every child knows the best forts are in trees and the best castles are made of sand. Every child knows what to do with a puffy dandelion, or the fresh fallen snow. And every child knows what to do upon a shooting star.

Last week was Christmas, and maybe that’s why it’s been easier to see things through a child’s eyes. I’m old enough to remember when a little boy asked his grandmother to play with his new toy cars. Grandma said she’d love to but admitted, regretfully, that she just didn’t know how.

After all these years, it had been too long.

This excuse carried no weight with the just-turned-four-year-old Play-Skool philosopher. Looking up at his grandmother with a furrowed brow of mild disappointment he retorted, “All you have to do is get on the floor and play.”

And that right there is some free advice worth hearing.

FISHIN’