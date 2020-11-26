Outdoors Report: Finding your way to the wild

On the Kalama River a dozen bank anglers surveyed by the WDFW last weekend had one keeper Coho and two more silvers they’d already tossed back.

Huntin’

Any buck still standing after last week’s late season general hunt is sitting pretty going forward as the bulk of their pursuit is now in the rearview mirror. However, there are still opportunities to tag a buck or bull if you know how to use the proper tools.

Archers and musket-toters are now allowed to take their turn for black-tailed deer in Washington through Dec. 15. Bowmen can also take aim at elk in Western Washington through that same date but the rules are a little more complex for muuzzleloaders. The good news is those hunts remain open through at least Dec. 8, with one area (407) staying open until Jan. 20.

It’s too late to scare up a Thanksgiving bird but if you’ve got a hankering for wild turkey there’s still time to take your shot. Wild turkey hunts will remain open through the end of the year in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186, where hunters are allowed two beardless birds and two gobblers of either sex.

Hunts for forest grouse and crow will also remain open through the end of the year, as will openings for cougars.