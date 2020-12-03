Outdoors Report: Fighting for roadside scraps

The rut has been on for some time now and that means that drivers in this verdant neck of the woods need to keep their heads on a swivel to avoid love struck deer or elk. With the seasonal change in weather, and hormones, chances of encountering a wayward wayfaring ungulate are higher than ever as bucks and bulls search far and wide for companions during the last licks of mating season.
Luckily for Washingtonians, and resourceful visitors to the Evergreen state, the salvage of roadkill has been legal since July of 2016.
“The intention of this is to salvage animals that would have previously been left to rot,” Patrick Anderson, a sergeant with the Washington Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division, explained.
After encountering a deer or elk that’s been struck a person has 24-hours to obtain a salvage permit from the WDFW by going online and filling out a form. It’s more or less an honor system. Officially, it is illegal to dispatch an injured animal with a firearm. However, Anderson says it does happen from time to time, especially in rural areas, in the name of limiting suffering for an already fatally injured animal.
The danger of colliding with deer or elk is well known within the auto insurance industry. According to statistics from State Farm, the highest rate of animal-related crashes take place from October through December and last year drivers in Washington reported more than 21,000 claims related to those collisions. Deer accounted for two-thirds of that grisly total.
Across the United States last year there were more than 2 million animal collisions reported that ended up requiring insurance claims. That shakes out to a 1 in 116 chance of any driver colliding with an animal on the road. That rate more than doubles during the autumn months, and the statistics go off the charts if you wind up driving off road.
Experts advise slowing down in areas where animals are known to frequent, especially in the hours around dusk and dawn. Drivers should also use headlights and high beams when safe to do so.
Of course, not everyone adheres to that theory. In a story written for Playboy in 2005, notorious sports reporter and author, Hunter S. Thompson provided the following dime worth of free advice:
"Car lights paralyze deer. You've got to lean on the horn, brace on the wheel and stomp on the accelerator. When you hit the brakes the front of the car dips down-that will put the beast into your windshield. Now, the significant impact will still occur if you step on the gas, but you're not helpless. It's still destroy your grille and lights, but-unless it's a bull elk-it will kick the animal out of the way. Hitting the beast head-on will move it instead of popping it up onto the windshield.
It's the swerving that gets people killed.”
Surprisingly, the people over at State Farm actually agree with at least part of that seemingly outrageous statement. In their memo titled, “Don’t Veer for Deer”, the insurance company provided the following, probably more practical, tips:
“Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.”
If a collision does prove unavoidable, there’s one sure way to salvage something for the freezer from an unfortunate situation. And if that makes you wonder if people are out there on area highways and byways trying to smash a daily limit of venison, you’re not alone. The WDFW pays attention to see if people are gaming the system.
“We’ve never seen or even dealt with someone who’s trying to run them down like that all in the name of a salvage permit,” Anderson said.
Perhaps the biggest fear prior to the implementation of the program was that poachers would use the permits to cover their tracks. But the WDFW police haven’t encountered that particular scenario very often, either.
“A deer that’s been hit by a car or has died from trauma like that, it’s very easy to tell… The carcass itself is going to tell you that, ‘Hey, I’ve been hit by a car.’” Anderson said.
However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen at all.
Recently, Anderson was on a detail that responded to a home in the area based on a tip that the resident was involved in poaching. The WDFW agents knocked on the door but generated no response, so they sat in the driveway for another 90-minutes before the guy appeared. Turns out, he’d been inside the entire time filling out a roadkill permit online. But the carcass had a bullet hole, the the story didn’t hold water.
“We don’t see that very frequently,” Anderson insisted.
All that said, the rules of the road are different in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties. Due to the presence of a small, and federally protected, population of Columbian white-tailed deer, all deer are off limits for salvage in those counties.
Not only can we apparently not have nice things, we can’t even have blacktop tenderized things. That means Anderson and company tend to receive a poor report from locals when it comes to the relatively new program.
“Being in a county where you can’t keep a deer we don’t receive a lot of positive feedback on it. I actually get more complaints that they can’t keep (deer). And I sympathize with them,” Anderson said. “It’s really unfortunate because 99 percent of the deer in all of those counties are black-tail deer. I mean, if someone hits a deer way up on (Highway) 504 near Toutle there’s not a white-tail within 20 miles of that location.”
Still, you never know when you might find yourself in a position to take advantage of a lean meat loophole, and as any Boy Scout can tell you, it’s imperative to always be prepared. According to Anderson, in all but the worst cases of road rash there should still be a worthwhile haul left to pull out of the ditch and process for the freezer.
“Usually I would say you probably get about half of it. Just because of the bruising that’s going to happen,” Anderson noted. “Even if you hit a deer and all you take out of it are the backstraps you’re still probably going to end up with 15-20 pounds.”
FISHIN’
There’s been little action on area rivers to report over the last week. The confluence of big storms and the Thanksgiving holiday created a relative dearth of both the anecdotal and statistical input needed to tell a real fish tale.
The mid-week freeze around the region has been helpful for clearing up stream flow so prospects are trending up and several area tributaries could pay off for a patient angler. The Elochoman and Lewis rivers are already having steelhead show up and the Coweeman should be turning on for those winter fish anytime. The Cowlitz River is typically the last to get hot.
Last weekend on the Cowlitz River, creel samplers from the WDFW actually found a fair amount of anglers above the I-5 Bridge who were stretching their legs after the holiday. In the area closer to Blue Creek and Barrier Dam the WDFW sampled 53 rod holders that had landed two coho and eight cutthroat trout on the bank, while tossing back one silver jack, one steelhead and 18 cutthroat trout. Another 18 rods on six boats kept one coho and one cutthroat trout, while releasing one coho and three cutthroat.
At the Cowlitz salmon hatchery last week crews retrieved 1,025 coho adults, 228 coho jacks, 90 cutthroat trout, six winter-run steelhead adults, two summer-run steelhead adults, and one fall Chinook. As part of ongoing salmonid reintroduction efforts, those fish handlers also released truckloads of those fish into the upper watershed. Those deposits included 429 coho adults, 82 coho jacks and two winter-run steelhead adults that were dropped into Lake Scanewa.
In the once-a-week river report provided by Tacoma Power and Monday, river flow below Mayfield Dam was recorded at roughly 5,120 cubic feet per second. Water visibility was reported as 10 feet with a water temperature of 48.2 Fahrenheit.
On the lower Columbia River from Buoy 10 to the Hood River Bridge anglers can fish for salmon through the end of the year. Current regulations allow for the harvest of up to six salmon per day, including two adults, one of which may be a steelhead. Wild coho must be released.
Out on golden ponds the piscatorial prospects remain pumped up thanks to recent deposits of hatchery rainbow trout. Nearly 2,000 one-pound trout were deposited in South Lewis County Park Pond and Kress Lake just before Thanksgiving. Reports from the banks of those waters indicate that the fish have moved to deeper water and aren’t so scared of worms this week.
Meanwhile, Merwin and Yale reservoirs are still fishing well for Kokanee.
HUNTIN’
With the most popular deer and elk hunts now in the rearview mirror waterfowl are beginning to get more attention, much to their dismay. The arrival of real winter weather continues to bring more birds down from the Great White North and hunters are headed out in increasing numbers in order to bag them and bring them back home.
In Goose Management Area 2, which includes Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties, hunters must obtain special permit in order to pester geese with pellets and dusky geese are off limits entirely.
In Pacific County and the coastal section of Grays Harbor County (GMA 2 - Coastal) goose hunting is allowed on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays through Dec. 6. That area will then reopen in late December. In GMA 2 - Inland, which lies east of Highway 101, hunters can shoot geese on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays until Jan. 17. In GMA 3, which includes Lewis County, geese are fair game through the end of January.
Unlucky ducks will also find themselves in the crosshairs though Jan. 31.
Extended season pheasant hunts will continue through Dec. 15 at a collection of WDFW release sites in the area. Those sites include Lincoln Creek, Kosmos, Scatter Creek, Skookumchuck and Fort Lewis, where pheasant hunting is allowed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Other sites, such as Woodland Bottoms, whill not recieve any more shipments of farm-raised pheasants this year.
Of course, there’s still some opportunity to chase deer and elk this late in the season. Archers will be allowed to keep up the hunt through the end of the year while muzzleloaders will have to put their muskets away at dusk on Dec. 15.
BIRDIN’
Late fall is also a great time for watching birds without actually killing them. Swans, geese, ducks and even coastal birds are frequently spotted by those who take the time to look these days.
Anyone who sees a sick or injured swan should report the bird by phone at 360-466-4345, ext. 266.
Beginning on Dec. 14, experienced and novice birders alike will combine their efforts in order to conduct the 120th annual Christmas Bird Count. More information on the longest continuously running bird census can be found online at www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
CLAMMIN’
On Thursday the WDFW pulled the plug on the remaining docket of proposed coastal razor clam digs for 2020.
“Domoic acid levels remain too high to re-open for razor clams on Washington’s ocean beaches,” Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, said in a press release. “We plan to re-evaluate marine toxin levels in early January and will move forward on scheduling tentative digs in early 2021 if conditions allow.”
Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin that’s produced by marine algae. The toxin accumulates in seafood and can cause severe illness or death if consumed.
