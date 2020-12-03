Outdoors Report: Fighting for roadside scraps

“Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.”

If a collision does prove unavoidable, there’s one sure way to salvage something for the freezer from an unfortunate situation. And if that makes you wonder if people are out there on area highways and byways trying to smash a daily limit of venison, you’re not alone. The WDFW pays attention to see if people are gaming the system.

“We’ve never seen or even dealt with someone who’s trying to run them down like that all in the name of a salvage permit,” Anderson said.

Perhaps the biggest fear prior to the implementation of the program was that poachers would use the permits to cover their tracks. But the WDFW police haven’t encountered that particular scenario very often, either.

“A deer that’s been hit by a car or has died from trauma like that, it’s very easy to tell… The carcass itself is going to tell you that, ‘Hey, I’ve been hit by a car.’” Anderson said.

However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen at all.