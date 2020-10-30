Outdoors Report: Considering a cold-season summit of a topless mountain

Even in the great expanse and open air of a Cascade Range volcano, climbers are asked to only trek with members of their “quarantine household” while maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other hikers.

As always, when your making your way up a mountainside, even if it’s a peak that’s lost its top, remember that the journey is just as important as the destination. And the summit is quite often the most crowded part of mountain.

FISHIN’

Winter steelhead season on the Columbia River is set to begin on Sunday with a limit of one fish daily limit. That opening includes the waters above the Hood River Bridge thanks to a late adjustment by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Until then, anglers on the big river will have to keep on hounding kings and cohos with the regular limit of six salmon per day, two of which may be adult fish.

Last week on the Lower Columbia River the waters between Camas and Washougal were once again the most popular with salmon anglers. In that gathering ground before the gorge on Saturday a WDFW creel sample found 65 boat rods with 11 Chinook, one jack king, two coho and one silver jack on board. Those boats also released one Chinook and one coho.