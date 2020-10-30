Outdoors Report: Considering a cold-season summit of a topless mountain

Visitors to Mount Saint Helens won’t be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Johnston Ridge Observatory again until next spring. That’s because the last day of operation this year at the popular view point, information center and gift shop was last Sunday.
Normal operations typically resume in early May.
The Coldwater Science and Learning center will now take over as the main attraction closest to the volcano with weekend openings until the seasonal closure of Spirit Lake Highway. Early this week crews on the mountain advised that snow was falling on the road so travelers should come prepared with traction tires/chains as well as cold weather gear and other supplies.
The arrival of November also means that mountain climbers will no longer have to pay for their permits to summit Mount Saint Helens. However, permits are always required above 4,800 feet. Until next spring climbers will simply be required to sign in at the climber’s register at the kiosk before the trailhead in order to obtain their “self-issue” permit.
The most recent update from the Mt. St. Helens Institute noted that the road to the Climber’s Bivouac is currently open but in poor condition after several storms. That route will remain open until Dec. 1, or whenever snowfall forces the road to close. Climbers can also set off from Marble Mountain Sno-Park which leads to the winter route to the summit.
Even in the great expanse and open air of a Cascade Range volcano, climbers are asked to only trek with members of their “quarantine household” while maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other hikers.
As always, when your making your way up a mountainside, even if it’s a peak that’s lost its top, remember that the journey is just as important as the destination. And the summit is quite often the most crowded part of mountain.
FISHIN’
Winter steelhead season on the Columbia River is set to begin on Sunday with a limit of one fish daily limit. That opening includes the waters above the Hood River Bridge thanks to a late adjustment by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Until then, anglers on the big river will have to keep on hounding kings and cohos with the regular limit of six salmon per day, two of which may be adult fish.
Last week on the Lower Columbia River the waters between Camas and Washougal were once again the most popular with salmon anglers. In that gathering ground before the gorge on Saturday a WDFW creel sample found 65 boat rods with 11 Chinook, one jack king, two coho and one silver jack on board. Those boats also released one Chinook and one coho.
There was no reported success and very little effort where the Columbia River passes by Longview proper, but seven boat rods below the mouth of the Cowlitz River did manage to keep to kings and toss back two more coho. Closer to Kalama the WDFW sampled four bank anglers and eighth boat rods with just one keeper Chinook between them. In the Woodland area nine boat rods kept three Chinook and one coho jack.
Anglers on area tributaries have had far better success over the last week as the rivers run crystal clear for perhaps the final time this year. On the Lewis River last Saturday the WDFW sampled 61 bank anglers with five keeper coho and two silver jacks. Another eight boat rods kept one Chinook jack.
On the Cowlitz River the sea run cutthroat fishery is hitting its peak right now before the water temperature begins to drop. On Monday, in Tacoma Power’s once-a-week river report water temperature was reported as 52.3 degrees Fahrenheit. River flow below Mayfield Dam was reported at around 3,590 cubic feet per second with nine feet of visibility.
Each year around 90,000 juvenile cutties are stocked released near Blue Creek and they like to make their return to the Cowlitz River in the early fall. So far, more than 4,000 cutthroat trout have been collected at the hatchery. Another 2,000 have been recycled back down to the I-5 Bridge boat launch.
Just last week at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery crews retrieved 1,154 cutthroat trout. Those fish handlers also recovered 3,390 coho adults, 2,300 coho jacks, 319 fall Chinook adults, nine fall Chinook jacks, and 34 summer-run steelhead.
Anglers with bigger fish on the brain had luck up and down the Cowlitz River last week. From the mouth to the I-5 Bridge last Saturday creel checkers found 21 bank rods with one keeper coho and seven jacks on their punch cards along with another 36 boat rods that kept three coho and five silver jacks. From the I-5 Bridge to the Barrier Dam the WDFW checked 84 bank rods with four keeper coho, six coho jacks and two cutthroat keepers. Another 10 boat rods kept two silvers.
HUNTIN’
Monday will be a day of mourning for many area hunters. That’s because the popular general season for black-tailed deer is slated to close at dusk on Sunday. But the sadness shouldn’t last too long, since the modern weapon general season for deer will begin again in area high tops and hollers on Nov. 19.
In Western Washington the next big ticket hunt is the general season for elk, which is set to run from Nov. 7-18. There are sizable herds ranging around the flanks of Mt. St. Helens on the east side of I-5 and another formidable herd that makes its home in the hills between the mouths of the Chehalis and Columbia Rivers on the west side of I-5. Elk in Western Washington have been suffering with hoof rot for at least the last half decade and hunters should be sure to report any sightings of animals exhibiting symptoms of the affliction should report their observations to the WDFW. Additionally, the lower leg portion of any harvested elk should be severed and left behind at the kill site to prevent the spread of the disease.
There’s time still if you’re hoping to fill a tag for (mountain) lions or bears. Black bear hunts will end on Nov. 15 and all cougar hunts will continue until at least the end of the year.
Water bird seasons will really get a boost as soon as the seasonal rains begin to fall, and based on observations, that weather will be here sooner than later.
Ducks can be hunted statewide until Jan. 31, except for Scaup which are off limits until Nov. 6. Snipe and coot hunting will also continue through Jan. 31 but mourning dove hunts will come to a close on Friday at sundown.
Goose hunting in Management Area 3 closed at sundown on Thursday but will reopen every day from Nov. 7 through Jan. 31. Goose Area 1 will be open every day until Nov. 29. In Goose Area 2 (Coast) every day hunts will end at dusk on Nov. 1 before reopening on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays only starting on Nov. 4. Hunting in Goose Area 2 (Inland) will close at sundown on Sunday and will not reopen again until Nov. 25.
Forest grouse and crows can be hunted statewide until the end of the year as well. Wild turkeys in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186 can also be hunted until just before party time on New Year’s Eve.
In Western Washington pheasants can be hunted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day through the end of November. California quail, mountain quail and northern bobwhites can also be hunted every day through Nov. 30 without a time restriction.
Additionally, hunts for bobcat, fox, raccoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare will continue through the Ides of March. Likewise, a long running trapper season for beaver, badger, weasel, marten, mink, muskrat and river otter will begin on Sunday.
Hunts for coyotes never end in Washington. Those hunts for devil dogs can also be undertaken under the cover of night so long as there are no deer or elk seasons open in the area.
Last but not least, roadkill salvage is legal in Washington with the use of an emergency permit provided by the WDFW. However, deer are not legal for salvage in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Clark counties in order to protect endangered populations of Columbian white-tailed deer.
Roadkill salvage permits are available online and must be obtained within 24-hours of any deer or elk salvage. Applications, and additional roadkill salvage regulations, can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/roadkill-salvage.
CLAMMIN’
After a last minute emergency closure of a razor clam dig last week the hits just kept coming for succulent bivalve hoarders this week when the state gave the ax to the next round of proposed digs as well.
That decision was made after additional marine toxin testing on coastal beaches showed that domoic acid levels are still above the public safety threshold 20 parts per million set by state health officials. Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin caused by the breakdown of certain types of algae. The toxin is absorbed by shellfish and can cause sickness or even death if consumed in large enough quantities.
The digs that were canceled this week were tentatively scheduled to take place from Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The next set of proposed digs would take place on Nov. 13-19, but final approval will require additional testing and approval from state and county officials.
“We know how important these opportunities are to Washington citizens and coastal communities, and we’re looking to reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said Larry Phillips, WDFW’s coastal region director, in a press release. “Yet, we also know that these toxins have a tendency to hang on – it’s not inconceivable that we’ll have to wait until December before we’re clamming again. When that time comes, we’re still going to need people to practice good social distancing behaviors as they visit coastal communities.”
Although domoic acid levels have only increased at Long Beach the WDFW moved to close all coastal digging until further notice in order to avoid creating a concentration of diggers at any one beach. That decision was made with COVID-19 safety protocol in mind.
“Fortunately, we planned well, consulted communities and opened earlier in September,” added Philips. “What that means is razor clam diggers have already made more than 80,000 trips and harvested nearly 1.2 million clams this year.”
If approved, the next round of tentatively scheduled razor clam digs would take place on the following low tides and beaches, are listed below:
Nov. 13, Friday, 4:58 pm, -0.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 14, Saturday, 5:45 pm, -1.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 15, Sunday, 6:32 pm, -1.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 16, Monday, 7:19 pm, -1.8; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 17, Tuesday, 8:06 pm, -1.6; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 18, Wednesday, 8:56 pm, -1.1; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Nov. 19, Thursday, 9:47 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has also moved to close razor clam digging on its central coast beaches due to elevated levels of domoic acid. Those closures extend from the Cascade Head in Lincoln City to the north jetty of Siuslaw River in Florence. However, razor clam digging remains open from the Columbia River down to Cascade Head.
Additionally, mussel, crab and bay clam harvesting is currently open along the entire Oregon coast.
TRICK or TREATIN’
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is giving amatuer ghosts and ghouls around the area an opportunity to put their costumes to use this weekend with a socially distanced ghastly gathering at Lake Sacajawea.
The event was organized after the State Department of Health advised families to refrain from traditional trick-or-treating and large party events. The event at the lake has been approved by both city and county officials.
Booths sponsored by local businesses will be spaced 60 yards apart along the banks of the lake. Booth operators/candy distributors will be required to wear masks and gloves, as will all monsters and their chaperones.
“We were just trying to come up with something we thought the kids could get out and do safely to give some semblance of normalcy for 2020,” Justin Brown, department recreation manager, told The Daily News.
Youngsters can trick or treat at the lake from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and about 30 area businesses are expected to participate. The haunted Candyland trail will be located between Washington Way and 15th Avenue on the south end of the lake.
