Outdoors Report: Christmas Bird Count seeks help finding fine feathered friends

As far as outdoors hobbies go, birding has a particularly low bar to clear for admission. Essentially, if you can see a bird and point at it, you’re in. Even then, if you’ve got a good enough ear, a person could always denote the presence and origin of a bird just by the features of its call.

Of course, birders can always get better at birding. It’s always possible to take better notes, or memorize more species, or fine-tune field identification methods. Moreover, the longer one pays attention to the birds the better their luck becomes. Over time, a person develops a sense for where the pretty birds like to congregate at various times of the year. And other times, a bald eagle or an albatross might just fall right into your lap, or, at least very nearby.

As Alfred Hitchcock would like you never to forget, it seems that when you start looking for the birds, they sometimes start flocking to you, too.

But avian-centric outdoor adventures are rarely the stuff of nightmares. In fact, like stopping to smell the roses, observing the habits of birds can help lift the spirit and let the mind soar free.