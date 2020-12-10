Outdoors Report: Christmas Bird Count seeks help finding fine feathered friends

As far as outdoors hobbies go, birding has a particularly low bar to clear for admission. Essentially, if you can see a bird and point at it, you’re in. Even then, if you’ve got a good enough ear, a person could always denote the presence and origin of a bird just by the features of its call.
Of course, birders can always get better at birding. It’s always possible to take better notes, or memorize more species, or fine-tune field identification methods. Moreover, the longer one pays attention to the birds the better their luck becomes. Over time, a person develops a sense for where the pretty birds like to congregate at various times of the year. And other times, a bald eagle or an albatross might just fall right into your lap, or, at least very nearby.
As Alfred Hitchcock would like you never to forget, it seems that when you start looking for the birds, they sometimes start flocking to you, too.
But avian-centric outdoor adventures are rarely the stuff of nightmares. In fact, like stopping to smell the roses, observing the habits of birds can help lift the spirit and let the mind soar free.
Luckily for area bird lovers, the dead of winter provides perfect opportunities to become more familiar with the fowl life. Not only does the Pacific Flyway become a crowded thoroughfare for northern birds in search of a climate that suits their clothes, but winter storms often blow birds off course so sometimes even an inlander might wind up with a stork on the porch but no baby in a basket.
Moreover, the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count gives even first-time bird-noters an excuse to get out of the house to see what they can see. This year is the 120th rendition of the CBC, which is the longest running citizen science avian census in North America.
The tradition was started in response to the effects of a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “side hunt” in which hunters would set out in a contest to see who could pile up the most hides and feathers in one day. Since then, data from the CBC has been used to track the migration changes and massive decline of bird populations over the years.
Starting in mid-December, bird groups around the continent set up “counting circles” with a 15-mile radius where volunteers can scan from brush to horizon in search of birds on the wing. In the Lower Columbia area there are several counting circles to choose from. Better yet, they are all scheduled to take place on different dates so dedicated twitchers can make an adventure or two out of the whole deal if they so choose.
The Cowlitz/Columbia circle spans the Columbia River near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. That effort is coordinated by Bob Reistroffer (breistrof@aol.com) and is set to take place on Jan. 1.
“Our circle is centered in the Columbia River thus we cover areas in Oregon and Washington,” read a description on the Audubon Society website. “In Oregon most of the decommissioned Trojan Nuclear Power site is in the circle, the city of Rainier and west to near Alston. In Washington the circle includes Willow Grove, Lexington and the cities of Kelso and Longview.”
The Wahkiakum counting circle is set to take place a few days earlier, on Dec. 29. That effort is being coordinated by Andrew Emlen (emlenandrew@gmail.com), and will be focused on both sides of the big river. Areas where birds can be tallied for the official CBC numbers includes both the Julia Butler Hansen and Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuges, the Nature Conservancy’s Blind Slough Swamp Preserve, and other popular bird gathering grounds in Brownsmead and Knappa, Ore., Puget Island, and Skamokawa. Those lands include tidal marshes, Sitka spruce swamp, refuge pasture, ponds managed for water birds, active farmland, and upland forest with elevations as high as 3,000 feet. Since much of the observation area is accessible only by water, Columbia River Kayaking will provide free use of kayaks to experienced paddlers that come out on count day. Results will be tallied at Sharon’s Pizza in Cathlamet at 5 p.m.
The Columbia Estuary counting circle will also overlap both banks of the Columbia River. That effort, established in 1979, is centered between Ilwaco, Tongue Point and Sunset Lake near Warrenton. This year that count is being organized by Mike Patterson (mpatters@pacifier.com), and will take place on Dec. 20. That count averages a tally of 125 unique species each year.
“Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be using locally sourced participants by invitation only. Selected participants will be given instructions on their area and how to submit their day list via email,” Patterson wrote on the CBC information page. “We do not need anybody from other regions this season. Next year, maybe we’ll be back to normal.”
Likewise, due to COVID-19 concerns, the Leadbetter Point counting circle on the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula is not accepting new counters for their traveling party this year. However, anyone who lives inside the circle is encouraged to count whatever they see in their backyards and at nearby baths and feeders. Questions can be directed to Suzey Whittey, the circle organizer, by email at fallcreek734@gmail.com.
The Lewis County counting circle will take the first leap in the area this year on Dec. 18. That count was established by Dalton Spencer (Offthehookflyshop@yahoo.com) four years ago. The counting area is centered around Centralia and Chehalis and includes the old coal mine property, abandoned and active farmland, and more urbanized areas.
“This all-day count is a great way for birders to meet other birders and to help collect data for the largest citizen science project ever conducted,” Spencer wrote. “Birders of all skill sets are welcome as are those who cannot count for an entire day. Feeder watchers (are) especially wanted to help get a more rounded perspective of the birds within the circle.”
All it takes to join the big bird count is a pen and paper and an email to the organizer of your preferred counting circle. As any veteran bird-noter can tell you, though, a pair of binoculars and good rain gear can also come in handy.
FISHIN’
Steelhead anglers with a boat better get to floating because their opportunity is about to dry up on coastal drainages. This week the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that recreational fishing for steelhead from a boat will no longer be permitted on numerous regional rivers.
Additionally, selective gear rules prohibiting the use of baits and scents will also go into effect and anglers must release all wild rainbow trout. The prohibition is set to begin Dec. 14.
Area rivers that fall under those restrictions will also be subject to indefinite closure in the future. A full list of rivers affected and their respective regulations can be found online at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/erule.jsp?id=2611.
Those actions were taken following a virtual town hall discussion with members of the angling community and more than 300 public comments regarding four proposed management plans for long-term coastal steelhead conservation.
“As fishery managers, we’re concerned with the declining abundance of wild steelhead in coastal rivers and recognize that significant changes to the status quo are needed in order to support healthy wild steelhead populations and long-term fishing opportunities,” said James Losee, Fish Program manager for WDFW’s Coastal Region, in a press release.
As is regularly the case, several wild steelhead runs on coastal rivers are expected to fall short of escapement goals. This year those disappointments include the Chehalis River which is expected to come up 2,000 steelhead short of it’s goal of 8,600.
The WDFW estimates that the restrictions will result in a net decrease or more than 50 percent of steelhead caught on coastal waters.
“These regulation changes allow us to provide some opportunity while giving us the confidence that we will meet our conservation obligations,” insisted WDFW Fish Program Director Kelly Cunningham, in a prepared statement.
That’s the bad news for the future. If you’re looking for the bad news from last week, here it is — the big fish bite seems to have bottomed out. Last Saturday creel checkers from the WDFW sampled 34 bank rods on the lower stretch of the Cowlitz River and found just one keeper coho along with one coho reportedly released. Another four rods on two boats had no catch. Closer to the Barrier Dam 47 sampled bank rods managed to pull out just four coho, one silver jack and two cutthroat, while releasing nine more coho and five cutthroat. One boat rod had one silver jack to show.
However, the bite remains strong on South Lewis County Park Pond and Kress Lake thanks to a Thanksgiving week shipment of about 1,000 one-foot rainbow trout from the Mossyrock hatchery. In the weeks prior to Christmas Lake Sacajawea is slated to receive a shipment all its own, as if Santa Claus himself were to pack a sleigh full of fish.
HUNTIN’
Multiple units remain open for late black-tailed deer hunts for anyone skilled enough to operate a bow. Those hunts will close at dusk on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, muzzleloader hunts for black-tailed deer will end on Dec. 15.
Most remaining areas for late archery and muzzleloader elk hunts will also close on Dec. 15, but GMU 407 will remain open for archers through Jan. 20.
All cougar hunts, along with wild turkey, forest grouse and crow hunts in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186 will remain open through the end of the year.
However, most hunters have already begun to shift their focus to water birds by now. In Goose Management Area 2, which includes Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties, hunters must obtain a special permit in order to hunt geese, while dusky geese are off limits entirely.
In Pacific County and the coastal section of Grays Harbor County (GMA 2—Coastal) goose hunting closed on Dec. 6. That area will then reopen on December 23. In GMA 2—Inland, which lies east of Highway 101, hunters can shoot geese on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays until Jan. 17. In GMA 3, which includes Lewis County, geese are fair game through the end of January.
Ducks will also find themselves the target of scattershot through Jan. 31.
Late season pheasant hunts will end just before dark on Dec. 15 at the limited WDFW release sites that remain open. Those sites include Lincoln Creek, Kosmos, Scatter Creek, Skookumchuck and Fort Lewis, where pheasant hunting is allowed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
SHREDDIN’
Powder enthusiasts have been busy waxing their boards and polishing their poles now that area ski lifts are back in operation.
At Mt. Hood Meadows on Thursday the runs were open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The skies were clear, the wind was light, and the promise of light snow showers loomed. To date, Meadows has received 79 inches of snow.
Surface conditions remain mostly hard with some unmarked obstacles yet to be found. Masks are required at all times in the parking lot, lodges, shuttles, lifts and lift lines. All tickets must be purchased in advance and online at, skihood.com/store.
At White Pass on Thursday the snowpack was around 23 inches and the midday temperature hovered around 29 degrees. Those slopes are now open for daily operation between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Nordic area is open Thursdays and Sundays and the tubing area is open Friday at 11:45 a.m. and beginning at 9:30 a.m. on weekends.
“It was kind of warm the last couples of days but we’re hanging in there and it looks like we’re going to get a lot of new snow this weekend, which will be great,” said Hanna Jeter at the White Pass business office.
Like Mt. Hood, day passes are available only online, and in limited numbers. However, season pass holders can head up to the mountain without reservation.
Lift tickets can be obtained online at https://skiwhitepass.com/online-day-ticket-sales.
