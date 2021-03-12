Outdoors Report: Castle Rock teen, Stennick, excels in the School of Fish

In the age of online education and never-ending screen time, some observers have noted that learning has never been more difficult, Many mighty minds have searched high and low for a solution.
As it so happens, the answer to that question is most likely to be found outside.
Take, for example, the case of Carter Stennick. Salmon fishing on the Cowlitz River came to a close last week so Stennick came up with a new learning plan all by himself.
The 16-year-old from Castle Rock had always wanted to try his hand at landing a steelhead, but he’d never been lucky enough to find out the tricks of the trade. One week, and a whole bunch of time on the bank, later he’s now got three steelhead on his punch card and a whole new outlook on river fishing to share with anyone who will listen.
“I’ve wanted to steelhead fish for a while. I just haven’t known the right people to help me, and one of my buddies, he steelhead fishes a lot, so I started going with him and I learned how to read the river, what sort of spin glows to use, and where to cast out,” Stennick said. “All that kind of stuff.”
A baseball player for the Rockets when he’s not bonking winter steelhead near The Rock, Stennick has proven to be a quick study when it comes to the steelhead test.
“I’ve just been on the Castle Rock side of the Cowlitz River most of the time. We’re just using spin and glows, coon shrimp, and we cast out about ten feet or so and just wait,” Stennick explained. “I haven’t been doing amazing but the ones I’ve caught have been pretty big.”
Indeed, Stennick seems to have a touch for the lunkers in the steelhead lot.
The young angler’s first steelhead came in around 16 or 17 pounds.
His second fish was fairly standard, tipping the scale at around 10 pounds, but the third steely to hit the bank broke his rod in the process and came in at a hulking 18 pounds.
“The day before I got that first one I lost one right on the bank and we lost one yesterday, but that first one I got on the bank, it was scary, because I’d never caught a fish that big,” Stennick said. “It definitely gets your heart pumping.”
If you happen to be like Stennick and have always wanted to try your hand at reeling in some steelhead, Stennick says there’s plenty of information to be gleaned off of YouTube videos and other online sources. The best method, of course, is to find someone who knows what they’re doing and become their buddy on the bank, or boat if you’re really lucky.
“I would just try to find someone who knows how to fish the river, because if you don’t know how to do that it’s not going to go too well,” Stennick said.
FISHIN’
Anglers are currently allowed to fish from the mouth of the Cowlitz River up to the drop deadline below Barrier Dam. The daily limit is three hatchery steelhead. All wild steelhead and salmon must be released.
Last week on the Cowlitz River creel checkers from the WDFW checked 33 bank rods below the I-5 Bridge near Mrs. Beasley’s Burgers and found one keeper steelhead in the box, while four rods on one boat had no catch at all. From the I-5 Bridge to the Barrier Dam another 56 bank rods kept five steelhead and released one more, while 111 rods on 33 boats kept 52 steelies.
Elsewhere, the WDFW found five bank anglers on the Lewis River with no catch to show or tell.
On the mainstem of the lower Columbia River the spring Chinook fishery is still open to the public. Between Buoy 10 and Bonneville Dam, including Deep River, anglers can keep up to six salmon or steelhead per day, two of which may be adults but no more than one of which may be an adult Chinook.
Creel sampling by the WDFW on the big river shows that Woodland and Longview got the most pressure last week, although the returns left plenty to be desired. Near Woodland 59 bank anglers released two steelhead and 18 rods on nine boats had no catch at all.
Another 52 rods near Kalama and six rods near the mouth of the Cowlitz were also skunked. Between the edges of Longview-proper 62 bank anglers managed to keep two steelhead while releasing one Chinook and three other steelhead, but 33 boat rods had no catch at all. Meanwhile, closer to Cathlamet, six ban angles and 25 boat rods all went home empty handed.
For those who like to battle big fish but don’t have a desire to gut them and at them, the catch-and-release sturgeon fishery is ongoing on the Columbia River. Last week’s creel report noted five rods on one boat near Woodland had nothing to show for their time. However, seven bank anglers in the Bonneville Pool brought in two sublegal sturgeon and two boat rods released two legal size sturgeon and two sublegal size sturgeon.
HUNTIN’
Goose hunting in southwest Washington came to a close Wednesday and with it the last vapors of the traditional fall/winter hunting seasons floated away like some Forrest Gump feather on the breeze.
But while general season bird and big game hunting have mostly ended until next autumn, there are still options out there for anyone itching to keep their trigger finger in shape and their chest freezer full. Hunting seasons for bobcat, fox, racoon, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare will continue through Monday, March 15.
What’s more, cougar seasons are still open in most areas through the end of April.
If running the trot line is more your style, then it’s time to get to trapping because seasons for beaver, badger, weasel, marten, mink, muskrat and river otter will end when the calendar changes to April. In Washington, those critters can all be harvested through legal trapping methods.
And, not to be forgotten, coyote season never comes to an end in Washington. Those devil dogs can be hunted day or night and the last vestiges of winter are known to make them even more brazen than usual as they search for scraps to sustain until the easy pickings (see: baby animals) start showing up in the spring. That bravery also makes them easier to spot through the scope, especially when they’re making a run for the chicken coop.
CAMPIN’
With all of Washington’s counties in Phase 2 and now headed for Phase 3 of the governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan state parks will soon be reopening to near full service levels that existed before the “new normal” we’ve been living in for one full trip around the sun.
On Thursday the Washington State Parks department announced that many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities are on track to open later this month.
Among those venues slated for reopening on March 22 are 55 group camps in 52 of Washington’s state parks. There are also 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks that are set to reopen the same day, which represents the regular opening day for the season even back in B.C. (Before COVID) times.
Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 total people from no more than two different households. Reservations for state park facilities can be made beginning Thursday, March 18.
Several interpretive centers and historic facilities are scheduled to open even earlier. The Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park Interpretive Center, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (Cape Disappointment State Park), and Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings are all slated to open to the public on March 19. Additional facilities are set to begin opening in April with a maximum occupancy limit of 25 percent of the regular limit.
Before heading out to start an adventure the best bet is to double check hours of operation and capacity limits. Information can be found online at www.parks.state.wa.us, or by calling
1-888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688). Additional campout specific information can be found online at washington.goingtocamp.com.
SNOWIN’
The end of the powder season is near at hand but it isn’t here yet. As long as temperatures stay chilled up in them there hills the board and plank set will continue to make their pilgrimage up to the lifts and then back down the slopes.
White Pass Ski Area plans to continue daily operations from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. through April 11. Weekend-only runs will likely keep the season open through the end of April, so long as the weather cooperates. Season passes for 2021/22 are set to go on sale soon with details expected by March 22.
For the time being, the only way to ensure there will be space for you on the mountain is to purchase a season pass. Otherwise, daily lift tickets are sold on a first-call first-serve basis with no on-site purchases allowed.
As of Thursday morning only half an inch of snow had accumulated over the previous day with one inch of powder to speak of over the previous 36 hours. Cold temperatures around the mountain that registered at 19 degrees by daybreak on Thursday mean the snowpack hasn’t started to dwindle just yet. The crushed powder pile now stands 146 inches tall at the summit and 91 inches at the base.
At White Pass the Nordic area is currently open Thursday through Sunday. The tubing area is open Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m., and again Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.
Across the big river at Mt. Hood Meadows the runs were sitting pretty on Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing as high as 40 degrees beneath classic bluebird skies. Those slopes had seen one new inch of powder accumulate over the previous 24 hours with three inches over the previous two days. That snowfall set the total snowpack up to 214 inches in the mid elevations and 148 inches at the base.
According to a conditions report from Mt. Hood Meadows the runs are currently offering tilled powder over hard pack snow with a dusting of fresh snow on top. In the parlance of our times, that’s a scenario known as “Dust or crust.”
“As we move towards mid-March it will feel very Spring-like today with bright sunshine and light winds,” read part of that official condition report. “Stellar groomers await, and as the sun rises high in the sky later today, and the temps warm up, expect the snow to soften into a delightful spread of carvable (sic) corn. With the entire mountain expected to open up, it should be a great day on the slopes.”