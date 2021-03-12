Outdoors Report: Castle Rock teen, Stennick, excels in the School of Fish

In the age of online education and never-ending screen time, some observers have noted that learning has never been more difficult, Many mighty minds have searched high and low for a solution.

As it so happens, the answer to that question is most likely to be found outside.

Take, for example, the case of Carter Stennick. Salmon fishing on the Cowlitz River came to a close last week so Stennick came up with a new learning plan all by himself.

The 16-year-old from Castle Rock had always wanted to try his hand at landing a steelhead, but he’d never been lucky enough to find out the tricks of the trade. One week, and a whole bunch of time on the bank, later he’s now got three steelhead on his punch card and a whole new outlook on river fishing to share with anyone who will listen.

“I’ve wanted to steelhead fish for a while. I just haven’t known the right people to help me, and one of my buddies, he steelhead fishes a lot, so I started going with him and I learned how to read the river, what sort of spin glows to use, and where to cast out,” Stennick said. “All that kind of stuff.”

A baseball player for the Rockets when he’s not bonking winter steelhead near The Rock, Stennick has proven to be a quick study when it comes to the steelhead test.