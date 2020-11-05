Outdoors Report: Birds blowing in on the wind

What’s more, the Rainier Riverside Church in Oregon wound up with the second highest total of roosting Vaux’s swifts on the west coast. Volunteers documented 270,052 of the birds dropping in for a bit of sanctuary during the fall migration with an average of more than 7,000 swifts per day and a daily high total of almost 21,000 birds. Only the McNear Brickyard in San Rafael, California saw more swifts this autumn.

Next month the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count will begin thanks to a coordinated volunteer effort. Each year tens of thousands of amateur birders join forces to tally all the birds in their area. This year will be the 121st rendition of the CBC which is the longest running citizen science bird census in North America.

To join an area counting circle, or to learn more about the CBC, go online to www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.

FISHIN’

Winter steelhead is the new name of the game on the mighty river. That fishery opened on Nov. 1 and will likely continue through the end of the year from Buoy 10 up to the Hood River Bridge. In that stretch of the Columbia River anglers can now keep up to six salmonids per day, of which two may either Chinook or hatchery coho adults and one may be a hatchery steelhead.