Outdoors report: Birders note fine feathered friends in evergreen country

The results of the Christmas Bird Count have been trickling in over the last several weeks and the report offers a glimpse into the wide world of life on the wing. The 121st annual Christmas Bird Count continued the tradition of the longest running citizen science census of winter avian populations across North America. Scientists and bird lovers alike use the data to better understand the ebbs and flows of bird populations over time while also providing a glimpse at how migration and over-wintering habits change from year to year, decade to decade, and century to century.
The Cowlitz-Columbia rendition of the Christmas Bird Count has been a part of the effort for 37 years, and even a world-wide pandemic wasn’t enough to knock that effort off course. Organized by Bob Reistroffer, the Cowlitz-Columbia counting circle was conducted on Jan. 1 on both sides of the Columbia River with the help of 18 field observers and two backyard feeder watchers who persevere through the cold wind and rain in the name of taking thorough bird notes. In total, those observers tallied 104 different species and 18,048 individual birds.
According to Reistroffer, those counting stats fall within the normal range of previous counts even as his group of bird counters had to overcome COVID-19 related challenges. For some species the report was particularly promising. For instance, the 4,528 cackling geese counted was an all-time high. Record tallies were also recorded for mallard ducks (1,332), canvasback ducks (19), Anna’s hummingbirds (56), common ravens (35), brown creepers (18), Bewick’s wrens (24), white-breasted nuthatches (2), cedar waxwings (33), and golden-crown sparrows (202).
Out on the Long Beach Peninsula the Leadbetter Point counting circle took their turn with binoculars, pen and paper on Dec. 19, 2020. Organized by Long Beach local, Suzy Whittey, that count has been held every year since 1978, except for 2008 when heavy snow created hazardous travel conditions and led to the cancellation of the counting effort. Of course, the 2020-21 CBC included its own health and safety challenges and group coordinator Robert Sudar noted that many dependable bird enthusiasts chose to sit out the latest tally effort. Still, clear skies and week winds in the morning helped the group get off to a good start on their way to a total of nearly 18,000 individual birds representing 88 unique species.
According to Sudar, those totals are a little lower than normal but they are not wildly out of line considering the challenges of a COVID-19 world. Sudar said the most unusual bird to show up on their list was a bar-tailed godwit that was spotted near Oysterville, and added that pine siskins were more prevalent than normal, with a flock of more than 150 birds putting on a show at one point. The Leadbetter CBC also turned up six American dippers, a bird that likes to blend into the habitat around fast-moving streams, and more than 80 of Anna’s hummingbirds.
“(Anna’s hummingbirds) were rare at this time of year 40 years ago but are becoming increasingly common on the Leadbetter Count, just as they are in Longview, too, during the winter,” Sudar noted.
It wasn’t all good news for birds on the point, though. To wit, there were several classic species that didn’t show up on the register at all, including brant geese, greater-white-fronted geese, gray jays, snowy plovers, northern shovelers, coots, bitterns, sapsuckers, and no owls of any sort. As for loons? This go round only the common variety made any appearance at all.
“It’s not atypical to have some variation from year to year in what is seen but that doesn’t lessen the disappointment for the counters!” Sudar said. “Brants and Snowy Plovers, for example, are species that have been rebounding a bit in numbers during the winter count in recent years and it would have been good to have recorded them again this year.”
The Wahkiakum counting circle took its turn on Dec. 29 with efforts again straddling both sides of the big river. In it’s 23rd annual rendition, the Wahkiakum CBC say 19 volunteers tally 60,501 individual birds from 109 different species. That counting effort included 43.1 hours and 202.9 miles covered by car, 25.25 hours and 24.65 miles covered by foot, along with 4.5 hours and 11 hours covered by kayak, five hours and 17 miles covered by motorboat.
The most common species to make an appearance in the most recent count was cackling geese, of which there were 19,750. Greater scaups (14,531), European starlings (4235), and American coots (3297) also showed up in large numbers. According to organizer Andrew Emlen, those totals are not far off from the annual average.
“Pretty good, considering that we had half a dozen fewer participants than usual,” Emlen noted.
The most unusual species tallied was a white-tailed kite, which was the first time that particular bird has been noted by the Wahkiakum CBC since 2012.
“When I started the Wahkiakum count in 1998 White-tailed Kites had been expanding their range northward, and were regular here through the early and mid 2000’s, with the population peaking at 11 for the count circle in 2006,” Emlen explained in an email. “Their population in Washington plummeted after the heavy snow of 2008-09, and our numbers for the Wahkiakum count dropped to four, then two, then one for 2011 and 2012 before they were gone. The present individual can still be found along North Welcome Slough Road, Puget Island, where many birders have gone to view it.”
Emlen added that a trio of turkey vultures were also observed on Puget Island during the count. This was the fourth year in a row that turkey vultures have been found wintering on Puget Island. Prior to that, no turkey vultures had ever been observed. Eight other species registered all-time high tallies including mourning doves (66), northern flickers (67), black phoebes (12), horned larks (58), white-crowned sparrows (139), white-throated sparrows (9), western meadowlarks (65), and brown-headed cowbirds (22).
While every bird is treated with reverence by true birders, not all feathers are alike, and the presence of certain species elicits an extra special reaction from those in the know.
“Notable among these are the large number of ‘Streaked’ Horned Larks. Since this subspecies was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in October 2013, the Army Corps of Engineers has been managing their dredge spoil islands to maintain habitat for the larks, and it appears to be helping them,” Emlen explained. “Also notable is the increasing number of Black Phoebes, which have been expanding their range northward and have been breeding successfully in Wahkiakum and Clatsop counties in recent years.”
The Lewis County CBC, which is in only its fourth year of existence, was conducted on Dec. 18 with the help of 26 field observers and 10 backyard feeder watchers. By the end of the day they had set new records for their group by counting 104 individual species, and 26,289 total birds. That effort recorded two birds, the white-breasted nuthatch and ring-necked pheasant, that made their first-ever appearance on the Lewis County census.
Additionally, according to count organizer Dalton Spencer, this was the first time in five year that a white-breasted nuthatch has been spotted north of Cowlitz County during the CBC. The five most prevalent species in the most recent counting effort were pine siskins (3087), European starlings (2587), cackling geese (1653), northern pintails (1522), and green-winged teal (1316).
Spencer, a college student who has long loved birds, founded the count in order to help fill a gap in the census that formerly stretched from Kelso to Tumwater. He says he’d love to see additional counting circles added to the map someday but knows that those efforts are subject to the whims of public participation.
“When I started this CBC four years ago I never imagined that I would be able to gather together so many people to help me in a place that has very few birders itself,” Spencer said.
Still, he doesn’t believe the timing is right to add another circle somewhere near the Cowlitz-Lewis County line. At least not yet. When the timing is right, Spenser hopes to be able to work with the Black Hills Audubon Society in order to start a new count at the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area north of Rochester. That area includes large swaths of South Sound Prairie, which he noted is one of the most endangered habitats in Washington.
“Centering a count in the Castle Rock or Toledo areas isn’t likely to grab a lot of people’s attention and might draw people away from counts such as mine, Cowlitz-Columbia, or even Olympia. The other issue is that there is not a lot of public land in these regions which makes for uncomfortable birding along busy roads and in neighborhoods,” Spencer explained. “The Satsop count died because of those same reasons. It never had enough people and there isn’t a lot of easy access land and very few local birds who have intimate knowledge of the area.”
FISHIN’
Winter steelhead season is in full swing these days as the big-trout-that-could continue to make their way from the ocean back to their headwaters (or hatcheries) of origin via the big freeway known as the lower Columbia River. But just because anglers are angling doesn’t mean that fish are biting. That’s because February often marks the moment in time where early runs begin to pitter out before late runs arrive in earnest.
For instance, the Elochoman and Lewis rivers both began to see steelhead return late last fall with the end of the run usually arriving in February. Meanwhile, the Cowlitz and Kalama rivers are just beginning to ramp up for the early return of their winter steelies.
On the Cowlitz River last weekend WDFW creel samplers found 101 bank rods from the I-5 Bridge to the mouth with six keeper steelhead to show, while another two boat rods had no catch at all. From the I-5 Bridge up to the Barrier Dam there were 31 bank rods with two keeper steelhead, while 88 rods spread between 29 boats were able to bonk 18 steelhead.
At the Cowlitz salmon hatchery last week crews retrieved two adult coho and a dozen winter steelhead. Surplus steelhead returns at other area hatcheries allowed the WDFW to dump 14 full grown steelies into Kress Lake over the last two weeks while depositing another 22 adult steelhead into Horseshoe Lake over that same fortnight.
And, while it’s still plenty cold outside the bite for warmwater fish has not cooled off entirely. Anglers have reported catching kokanee at both Merwin and Yale reservoirs on the Lewis River system, while crappie are keeping anglers happy on Silver Lake.
HUNTIN’
On Saturday veterans and active military members will be allowed to take to the field for a one-day special waterfowl hunt in Oregon. Regular duck hunting season ended last weekend in Oregon country but the troops will be afforded one more opportunity to bag water birds, including mergansers, coots and geese.
Qualifying hunters will be able to access all of the ODFW wildlife areas, except those subject to seasonal closures. Regular bag limits apply for all species.
In the lands north of the old Monticello Convention hunters of all stripes (or no stripes at all) will soon be able to return to the field in search of geese to bag. In Goose Management Area 2 the late goose hunting season will run from Feb. 13—March 10 on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays only. In all of GMA 2 (Coastal/Inland)hunters are required to obtain a special identification permit before hunting, and all dusky Canada geese are off limits.
BIRDIN’
If you don’t have a desire to blast and baste birds but still desire to get up close and personal with their ilk then the Great Backyard Bird Count may be just what the doctor ordered.
Conducted throughout North America, the GBBC is an annual survey of birds conducted by the efforts of volunteers. All it takes to participate is 15 minutes between Feb. 12-15, along with a pen and paper to mark down your observations. Bird noting can be conducted anywhere, including backyards, wildlife refuges, sandy beaches, or craggy mountain flanks. Those notes can then be entered into the GBBC website in order to help provide raw data for the ongoing avian census.
To enter results, or to learn more about the GBBC, go online to www.birdsource.org/gbbc.
However, while it may be tempting to load up your backyard bird feeder in advance of the Great Backyard Bird Count, wildlife managers are asking the public to refrain from doing so in order to help prevent the spread of salmonellosis in wild birds.
The outbreak, caused by salmonella bacteria, has been noted across the Pacific Northwest, including Canada, with a particularly dire effect on finches.
“When birds flock together in large numbers at feeders, they can transmit the disease through droppings and saliva,” said WDFW veterinarian Kristin Mansfield, in a press release. “The first indication of the disease for bird watchers is often a seemingly tame bird on or near a feeder. The birds become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach.”