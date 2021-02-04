Outdoors report: Birders note fine feathered friends in evergreen country

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I started this CBC four years ago I never imagined that I would be able to gather together so many people to help me in a place that has very few birders itself,” Spencer said.

Still, he doesn’t believe the timing is right to add another circle somewhere near the Cowlitz-Lewis County line. At least not yet. When the timing is right, Spenser hopes to be able to work with the Black Hills Audubon Society in order to start a new count at the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area north of Rochester. That area includes large swaths of South Sound Prairie, which he noted is one of the most endangered habitats in Washington.

“Centering a count in the Castle Rock or Toledo areas isn’t likely to grab a lot of people’s attention and might draw people away from counts such as mine, Cowlitz-Columbia, or even Olympia. The other issue is that there is not a lot of public land in these regions which makes for uncomfortable birding along busy roads and in neighborhoods,” Spencer explained. “The Satsop count died because of those same reasons. It never had enough people and there isn’t a lot of easy access land and very few local birds who have intimate knowledge of the area.”

FISHIN’