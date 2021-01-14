Outdoors Report: Be kind, don’t feed the birds

“At this point, it looks like we’re getting reports from all over, even as far as Idaho,” said Staci Lehman, a spokesperson for WDFW, told The Daily News on Thursday.

The most commonly affected species so far seem to be finches like pine siskins and an assortment of songbirds. According to Lehman, the last time a rash of backyard bird deaths generated a plea to the public from the WDFW was more than a decade ago.

“It had been awhile but it does appear that these happen from time to time,” Lehman added. “We haven’t had anyone sit down to study trends yet.”

This time around a population explosion of winter-roaming finches has caught the blame. Those birds usually overwinter in the great hinterlands of Canada, but occasionally they decide to stay south of the international border, and that’s where the problems begin.

“The first indication of the disease for bird watchers to look for is often a seemingly tame bird on or near a feeder. The birds become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach. This kind of behavior is generally uncommon to birds,” Mansfield explained. “Unfortunately, at this point there is very little people can do to treat them. The best course (is) to leave the birds alone.”