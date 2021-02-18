Outdoors Report: Bad news for big fish in small ponds

On Feb. 1, Kress Lake received a delivery of six steelhead that buffered a shipment of eight steelies on Jan. 25. About ten miles to the south, Horseshoe Lake received a total of 91 lunker steelhead between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29.

So, if you’re a big dreamer who believes that bigger and better things lie just beyond the banks of your hometown, then by all means test your luck and try to find yourself a bigger pond to make your mark. But remember, that’s exactly what those steelhead were trying to do when they left their headwaters for the endless promise of the Pacific Ocean. And we all know how that wound up for those big dreamers.

For the rest of us, there’s plenty of reward to be found lurking between the banks of the same old waters we’ve always known.

FISHIN’

Fishing on and along the Lower Columbia River continues to experience a bit of a slump as we tread water between true winter steelhead and spring Chinook salmon seasons. Regardless, anglers on the big river are allowed to keep up to six salmonids per day between Buoy 10 and the I-5 Bridge in Vancouver. Two of those keepers may be adult hatchery Chinook or hatchery steelhead.