Lower Columbia open for salmon the rest of 2020

Sport anglers can go ahead and pencil in plans for their free time this fall now that the joint fishery managers have cleared the way for a lengthy opening Chinook and coho on the mainstem Columbia River.

The most recent fishery came to a close on Sunday evening and anglers spent this week wondering when they might get another shot to catch-and-keep kings and silvers on the big river. Thursday afternoon the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife broke the news with a press release to announce that noted river managers had come to terms on a salmon fishery that will begin Saturday and extend through the end of the year.

That opening comes four days earlier than a tentative preseason schedule had called for. Anglers will be allowed to keep two adult salmon each day, one of which may be a Chinook, from Buoy 10 all the way to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco. Only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge and all preexisting closures on steelhead retention and bag limits will remain in place.

The early opening for the fall salmon fishery comes in response to a fall Chinook salmon run that has exceeded preseason forecasts.

“I’m really pleased that we were able to get fisheries open again river-wide starting this Saturday,” said Tucker Jones, Ocean Salmon and Columbia River Program Manager for ODFW. “This opportunity is the result of hard work by staff, careful and considerate in-season management, and an actively engaged recreational angling community and industry.”

