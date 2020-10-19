Life’s a beach: Bountiful bivalves keep clam diggers coming back

Razor clams reside in the sweet spot between disparate worlds.

By burrowing in the tidal zone of coastal beaches, the mouth watering mollusks grow fat by filtering the detritus that washes around them while wave upon wave crashes ashore. They have feet (one ‘digger’ foot, to be precise) but you will never see one walking down the beach. And though they live in saltwater they are neither fish nor narwhal.

The clams can be difficult to dig, and even harder to pin down by definition, but one thing is apparent when it comes to razor clams: They are, without a doubt, a quintessential Pacific Northwest delicacy.

That’s why, no matter if there’s rain or shine, droves of diggers dependably make the sometimes long and always winding drive to the coast in order to secure their very own first-hand clam supply. With a six-day dig that began on Friday, Oct. 16, last weekend was no different.

At the Dennis Company hardware and sporting goods store in downtown Long Beach there was a considerable rush of customers right before closing time Saturday. Most of the crowd was comprised of diggers who had just arrived in town needing to stock up on essentials before hitting the beach.