Life’s a beach: Bountiful bivalves keep clam diggers coming back

Razor clams reside in the sweet spot between disparate worlds.
By burrowing in the tidal zone of coastal beaches, the mouth watering mollusks grow fat by filtering the detritus that washes around them while wave upon wave crashes ashore. They have feet (one ‘digger’ foot, to be precise) but you will never see one walking down the beach. And though they live in saltwater they are neither fish nor narwhal.
The clams can be difficult to dig, and even harder to pin down by definition, but one thing is apparent when it comes to razor clams: They are, without a doubt, a quintessential Pacific Northwest delicacy.
That’s why, no matter if there’s rain or shine, droves of diggers dependably make the sometimes long and always winding drive to the coast in order to secure their very own first-hand clam supply. With a six-day dig that began on Friday, Oct. 16, last weekend was no different.
At the Dennis Company hardware and sporting goods store in downtown Long Beach there was a considerable rush of customers right before closing time Saturday. Most of the crowd was comprised of diggers who had just arrived in town needing to stock up on essentials before hitting the beach.
“People either always forget their stuff, or they’ve broken it or lost it somewhere, so they are always replenishing their stocks of nets or other clam gear,” Jose Hernandez, a Dennis Company employee, explained after wrapping up the last of the day’s fishing license sales.
Clam bags for holding acquired bounty and lamps for spotting quarry are also high on the list of last minute purchases. But those aren’t the only items Hernandez, a seven-year veteran as a clamming goods salesman, has noticed that novice diggers always seem to forget.
“The other thing people come here for a lot is sweatshirts, and boots,” Hernandez said.
As a rule of thumb, you can always count on the beach to be 15 degrees colder and two shades rainier than more inland locales. But those conditions do little to dissuade razor clam enthusiasts from taking advantage of state sanctioned openings whenever they are approved.
During a seven-day season-opening coastal razor clam dig in late September the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife estimated about 15,000 recreational clam diggers headed to their nearest beach. That included about 6,000 diggers at Long Beach alone.
Official attendance and harvest stats from the WDFW were not available late Monday. However, according to Hernandez and one of his cohorts at Dennis Company, the first two days of the ongoing dig saw a similar-sized crowd make its way through the one-lane thoroughfare of Long Beach.
“If we haven’t had a clam dig for a month it does bring a lot of people, especially from Portland and Seattle… As far as Spokane sometimes,” Hernandez said. “A lot of people actually have beach homes down here so that’s another reason for them to come down here.”
The consensus with the experts at Dennis Company was that Bolstad Beach is the usually the most crowded spot in town due to its proximity to the famous oversized frying pan and “World’s Longest Beach” sign immediately west of the main drag. However, more experienced diggers tend to head farther north on the peninsula.
“I know a lot of people in previous years, they would say to go to Cranberry Road, or Ocean Park or Surfside,” Hernandez explained. “Mainly the reasoning was there’s less fresh water coming in from the river up there.”
This year, though, there's 9.9 million harvestable clams estimated to be siphoning beneath the 24-miles of sand at Long Beach. That’s enough clams to handle as many as 220 digging days and still have 60 percent of the stock leftover. However, there aren’t enough good tides to open the beach that frequently.
According to WDFW coastal shellfish manager, Dan Ayres, this is the most dense razor clam population he’s seen in 40 years. With that many clams available, it likely won’t matter so much where you dig, as when you dig. According to Ayres, the best digging results are usually had in the two hour prior to low tide.
“Since we haven’t had a lot of clam digs I think there’s plenty of clams everywhere,” Hernandez added.
A few miles north of Cranberry Road four diggers fitting the description provided by Hernandez were counting their clams and heading away from the waterline just as the last vestiges of sunlight were casting across the shore. With 60 clams split evenly, and legally, among them the group was jovial as they turned their back on the ocean for the final time that evening.
“We have a house down here so we come pretty often whenever they’re open,” said Cindy French of The Dalles as she held her cache of clams and slung a wide mouth clam gun over her shoulder.
According to French and her three digging partners, the clam hunting was particularly easy on Saturday thanks to the convergence of fair weather and that surging clam population.
“On a day like today when it’s calm you can look for ‘volcanoes’, or a 'donut', and usually the bigger the size of the hole the bigger the size of the clam,” French explained. “Sometimes you’ll have to stomp. You just stomp in a line and then turn around and go back over your tracks and then they’ll show. If it’s really nasty, like raining sideways, then you just have to look really hard at night for any kind of an indentation.”
Jeff Rogers of Corvallis, standing on French’s surfside, confirmed that the prospects for plentiful digging have never been better.
“You’re going to find a lot of clams out there. They are good size,” Rogers promised.
When it comes to lighting, Rogers prefers the even light of lanterns to the sharp blast of headlamps because the telltale clam ripples are typically easier to spot. On Saturday, though, he and his companions had so much success that they were hunting for a “trophy” clam during as they came up on their 15-clam daily limit.
State law does not allow high grading of razor clams, so once they’ve been dug, they have to go in your bucket or bag. That means a discerning eye is essential to bringing home the biggest bounty possible.
“The last one we were going for we were looking for a big one,” Rogers said. “We would see a lot of sign but we’d say, ‘Nah, we’re not taking that one. We want a bigger one!’”
French said her biggest motivation for digging razor clams on the regular is that they taste so darn good.
“Love to eat the clams!” French whooped against the roar of the ocean wind. “We like them fried with Panko. They like them barbecued.”
Indeed, the Rogers family endorses a particular barbecue method when preparing their succulent bivalve harvest.
“Get your grill as hot as you can, dip them in olive oil and salt, put them on the grill for like 30 second on each side," Rogers noted. "You don’t need a batter or anything."
And if neither fritters nor grilled clam strips tickle your palate quite right, French had one more suggestion before leaving the beach and heading for the comfort of their vacation home.
“The WDFW website has ‘The Best Darn Clam Dip Ever’ and it’s really good,” she said.
Razor clam digs remaining this week will take place on the following dates, beaches and tides:
• Tuesday, 10:16 pm, -1.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• Wednesday, 11:12 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Additional rules, regulation and recipes for razor clams can be found on the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams.
