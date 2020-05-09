Feds will send $50 million in coronavirus relief to Wash. seafood firms, fishermen, tribes, charter boat operators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Washington state will receive about $50 million in federal-relief dollars to assist both the commercial-seafood and sport-fishing-charter industries stung by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Thursday by the federal Commerce Department.

The money is carved out of the massive economic stimulus package known as the CARES ACT that was passed by Congress in March and is intended to assist in both direct and indirect fishery-related losses. Those eligible to apply for the funds include fishermen, tribes, processors and aquaculture companies.

Washington state’s seafood industry has many ties to Alaska, which also received $50 million of the $300 million that will be awarded nationally to assist the seafood and charter boat industries, according to the statement.

Earlier in the spring, Washington’s charter-boat operations were shut down amid the broader restrictions imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee as he sought to combat the pandemic through social distancing. The seafood industry has remained open because it’s considered essential to food production, but it has been battered as restaurants — a key market for processors — have been closed to sit-down dining across the United States and internationally.