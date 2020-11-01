Cutthroats on the hook: Record returns keep rods bent on the Cowlitz

Chris Mellinger and his son, Avin, of Toledo, were using the tried and true fishing technique of worms and a bobber from the bank on Saturday morning. Less than a half hour after arriving on the scene Avin was already holding his first fish of the day while his dad worked to thread another worm on the hook.

“We’re targeting cutthroat today because I’ve got my son with me,” Chris Mellinger said, reasoning that the relatively rapid bite is better to hold a child’s attention than stubborn salmonids. “We came down here yesterday, too, and caught a few. They were jumping like crazy.”

With a little luck and knowhow an angler can even fish for salmon, steelhead and cutthroat trout all at the same time. According to the experts, casting spinners is probably your best bet. And since cutthroat trout don’t count against the daily limit for salmon an angler could feasibly take home two adult salmon (or steelhead) four more juveniles and a handful of trout.

“Historically they’ve been very popular, but over time they’ve kind of become the forgotten fish. I don’t know if it’s because they’re a little smaller or we’ve had some bigger salmon runs, or everyone is invested in their big boats,” Holowatz said. “But if you bring home your limit of salmon plus a stringer of trout, that’s a really good day.”