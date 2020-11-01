Cutthroats on the hook: Record returns keep rods bent on the Cowlitz

For those who have never been the notion of cutthroat fishing is a misnomer of sorts. Winter steelhead and spring king seasons on the banks of the Cowlitz have long been notorious for shoulder-to-shoulder and oftentimes acrimonious “combat fishing,” but catching sea-run cutthroat trout is a different game entirely.
Whereas the big fish fisheries can sometimes seem like a long drawn out battle between frustrated anglers, sea-run cutthroat fishing always promises plenty of action thanks to a fish that prefers to punch above its weight class.
“I like it because there’s really no pressure. No pressure at all,” Ron Ely said on Saturday morning as he casually removed a bucktail fly from the mouth of his first catch of the day.
In the dark the sound of surfacing and splashing cutthroat trout on obsidian waters was the dominant sensation. In the first light their airborne writhing and subsequent ripples became clear. Though the fog was still thick on the river and the sun hadn’t yet eclipsed the mountain range it was easy to see that the bite was going to be strong all morning.
Ely, a resident of Spanaway, came out to the Cowlitz River on Saturday morning with his friend Greg Evershed. A resident of Rainier, Washington, Evershed had spent the previous weekend on the same spot of the river near Blue Creek and had returned north with tantalizing tales of fun fights with sizable fish and plenty of room to whip a fly rod around.
Standing waist deep in the river they worked their rods and made their flies float on the fog. One by one the friends called out the trout as they breached the surface in every direction. Depending on the size of the splash and the arc of the jump the anglers said the fish were either “boiling” or “flying.”
“I’ve been doing a lot of salmon fishing lately. Today, I just wanted to catch some fish, so I came here,” Ely said. “It sounded like they were having a banner year so I thought I better check it out.”
While fishermen are renowned for their ability to spin a story and magnify proportions this year’s return on the Cowlitz River has left little need to engage in hyperbole. According to Josua Holowatz, a fish biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the return of sea-run cutthroat trout this fall is the largest in a long time. So far, more than 4,000 cutthroat have been retrieved from the Barrier Dam with 1,154 returning just last week.
“This is the biggest sea run cutthroat return in recent memory,” Holowatz said.
Each year the Cowlitz River Trout Hatchery releases around 90,000 more juvenile cutthroats so that they can make their run to the ocean. But that’s not the end of the good news. The WDFW has also recycled around 2,000 sea-run cutthroat back downriver to the I-5 Bridge boat launch this fall in order to give anglers a second chance at catching one and taking it home for the frying pan.
“They’ve been catching them all the way down to I-5 Bridge. That’s where we recycle them down to,” Holowatz noted. “The majority of the effort is up there where people will put in at Blue Creek and then drift down to Toledo, which is a little ways farther, or down to Massey Bar.”
According to Holowatz, the return run of cutthroat trout, also known as harvest trout, cuts, cutties or blues, typically begins with the first shot of rain around late August or early September and they’ll continue to make their way upstream through late November when the water turns cold.
“They come in early and they are voracious. They love to eat salmon eggs, October Caddis and dry flies. They love to chase stuff,” Holowatz said. “They’ll thrash like crazy. If they weighed ten pounds you’d probably never get them in.”
A sport angler in his free time, Holowatz recommends spinners, or a dollop of salmon eggs like you would use for coho or salmon, just a little smaller since the ocean venturing trout tend to top out around three pounds.
“These sea-run cuts are kind of nice little fish. They’re not salmon size but they’re really, really aggressive. And they eat great,” Holowatz added.
There were more than a dozen anglers casting their lot near the mouth of Blue Creek near the Cowlitz Trout Hatchery Saturday morning before 9 a.m. Each of them, whether slinging bait or tossing flies, was confident they’d be able to fill their five fish daily limit and still have time to play.
Chris Mellinger and his son, Avin, of Toledo, were using the tried and true fishing technique of worms and a bobber from the bank on Saturday morning. Less than a half hour after arriving on the scene Avin was already holding his first fish of the day while his dad worked to thread another worm on the hook.
“We’re targeting cutthroat today because I’ve got my son with me,” Chris Mellinger said, reasoning that the relatively rapid bite is better to hold a child’s attention than stubborn salmonids. “We came down here yesterday, too, and caught a few. They were jumping like crazy.”
With a little luck and knowhow an angler can even fish for salmon, steelhead and cutthroat trout all at the same time. According to the experts, casting spinners is probably your best bet. And since cutthroat trout don’t count against the daily limit for salmon an angler could feasibly take home two adult salmon (or steelhead) four more juveniles and a handful of trout.
“Historically they’ve been very popular, but over time they’ve kind of become the forgotten fish. I don’t know if it’s because they’re a little smaller or we’ve had some bigger salmon runs, or everyone is invested in their big boats,” Holowatz said. “But if you bring home your limit of salmon plus a stringer of trout, that’s a really good day.”
Holowatz noted that unlike salmon, sea-run cutthroat don’t necessarily die after they spawn. He says he’s sampled fish that had mated up to five times in their life, and three-run cutthroats are not at all uncommon.The tenacious trout are also found in numerous other rivers, like the Coweeman, Kalama, and Lewis, as well as creeks like Abernathy, Mill and Coal. Likewise, coastal streams are also predictable places to find cutties that are ready to bite.
“They get out of dodge and go to the ocean and then they start coming back when the rains start and then they’re kind of the big fish in the river for a while,” Holowatz explained. “They get the best of both worlds. They’re right there when tules are spawning and they’re like, ‘Heck ya!’ and start gobbling up eggs.”
While there used to be active sea-run cutthroat hatchery programs on the Lewis, Kalama and Washougal rivers, the Cowlitz is the only river that still has a hatchery run. That means anglers can keep wild sea-run cutthroats on some rivers but only hatchery (adipose fin clipped) trout at least eight inches long are legal on the Cowlitz. That fishery is open annually from the Saturday before Memorial Day until March 31. Meanwhile, on the Lewis and Kalama rivers anglers can keep just two cutthroat, measuring at least 14 inches, per day.
Perhaps the best part of sea-run cutthroat fishing is that it has a low bar of entry for beginners. The fish will fight a myriad of baits and lures, they can be caught from the bank or a boat, and when hooked they’re guaranteed to make the end of your rod bend and your heart race a bit.
“They’re not picky. That’s why I like them. And you don’t need a big ol’ fancy jet boat to do it,” Holowatz said. “On a year like this where there’s a lot of them there’s opportunity to catch them just about everywhere.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!