Counting heads: ‘Through the Decades’ votes to be tallied

The votes are in and all that’s left to do is count the ballots and examine the hanging chads.

Voting for The Daily News’ “Through the Decades” prep photo contest came to a close at midnight Saturday and a winner will be announced next week. More than two dozen submissions were received for the contest.

The first place photo will garner a $250 prize from The Daily News. The winner of the popular vote will be printed in the newspaper and run online along with a selection of photos that also garnered impressive vote tallies.

The “Through the Decades” photo contest is sponsored by SERVPRO of Longview/Kelso, Drew’s Grocery and Deli in Toutle, and WSU Vancouver.

All eligible entries to the contest can be viewed online at tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Through-The-Decades/rounds/1/gallery.

