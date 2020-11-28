Big fish, small pond: Anglers pick tight lines over long lines

TOLEDO — Much has been written in the most famous book about the ways in which the sudden accumulation of fish can help to keep a good time going. Area anglers appeared to be applying that biblical knowledge to their post Thanksgiving plans this weekend by buffering the leftovers in the fridge with stringers full of fish.
More than one hundred anglers spread out around South Lewis County Park Pond over the course of the daylight hours on Friday. A fit of unseasonably sunny weather and a healthy delivery of rainbow trout earlier in the week combined to make for one fine excuse to stretch hollow legs and eschew crowds of any kind.
“I’ve been coming up here for a few years. Drove by here one day and thought, ‘What a nice place to fish.’ So I came up and tried it,” Bill Blomquist of Vancouver said while loading up his kayak in the early afternoon.
Blomquist noted that he’s been coming to the old rock quarry to fish on Black Friday for several years. This year the fish were a little more picky than usual, but with 2,000 freshly stocked hatchery trout swimming about, a veteran like Blomquist knew it was only a matter of time before he’d caught his limit.
He reported the best luck in deeper water by dropping a Thomas Buoyant spoon to the bottom and then slowly bringing it to the surface.
“You had to work for them today, but you just have to figure it out and catch fish,” Blomquist said.
Kress Lake just north of Kalama was also planted with 2,000 rainbow trout from the Mossyrock hatchery this week. Blomquist says that Kress Lake is also a fine option but he’s still managed to become hooked on South Lewis County Park Pond.
“I like to go (to Kress) this time of year. It’s usually this or that this time of year,” Blomquist explained. “I like this better. I like the lake better and it’s not as crowded.”
A couple of docks down from the boat launch Nina Pisarchuk of Longview was busy keeping an eye on two poles while her husband, Peter, ran back to the car for supplies. As luck would dictate, the bite struck Peter’s rod while he was away but his wife of forty years was fully prepared to pick up the slack and deftly land the trout on the dock.
As it turns out, this was far from the Pisarchuk’s first time plucking rainbows from the pond in Toledo.
“We come here every time and every time there’s fish,” Nina Pisarchuk said. “After yesterday too much work with the turkey, I said come on, let’s go fish.”
The Pisarchuks have also wet a line at Kress Lake over the years but they, too, have found South Lewis County Park Pond to provide the best piscatorial experience.
“It’s a very good lake, I like,” Nina Pisarchuk said. “Kress Lake is too much grass. You can’t catch (anything) because every time your hooks are in the grass.”
And she’s got thoughts on Lake Sacajawea as well.
“I don’t like. We live close to this lake but I don’t want to eat fish from this lake. It’s dirty,” Pisarchuk said. “What I like is (it’s) beautiful. It’s just very dirty.”
Across the pond and away from the docks a family and man’s best friend were angling for rainbows beneath the bare naked trees and the blackberry thickets. Ben Campbell of Castle Rock came up with the idea and convinced his son, Jeff, his daughter in-law Callie Bergstrom, and Hazel the dog to tag along, too.
Although their stringer was empty in the early going they were all smiling as they cast into a glassy pond beneath blue skies.
“We’re just here for fun. We’re not really out here for the fish,” Ben Campbell said, with gratitude and tempered expectations. “This is beautiful.”
As she worked to free her hook from an underwater log Bergstrom laughed and disagreed just for fun.
“Not me,” Bergstrom said as she reeled in one more hook of twigs and leaves. “I’m here to catch all the fish, obviously.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!