Big fish, small pond: Anglers pick tight lines over long lines

TOLEDO — Much has been written in the most famous book about the ways in which the sudden accumulation of fish can help to keep a good time going. Area anglers appeared to be applying that biblical knowledge to their post Thanksgiving plans this weekend by buffering the leftovers in the fridge with stringers full of fish.

More than one hundred anglers spread out around South Lewis County Park Pond over the course of the daylight hours on Friday. A fit of unseasonably sunny weather and a healthy delivery of rainbow trout earlier in the week combined to make for one fine excuse to stretch hollow legs and eschew crowds of any kind.

“I’ve been coming up here for a few years. Drove by here one day and thought, ‘What a nice place to fish.’ So I came up and tried it,” Bill Blomquist of Vancouver said while loading up his kayak in the early afternoon.

Blomquist noted that he’s been coming to the old rock quarry to fish on Black Friday for several years. This year the fish were a little more picky than usual, but with 2,000 freshly stocked hatchery trout swimming about, a veteran like Blomquist knew it was only a matter of time before he’d caught his limit.

He reported the best luck in deeper water by dropping a Thomas Buoyant spoon to the bottom and then slowly bringing it to the surface.