A pheasant ending: Hunters and bird dogs bring bounty out of the brush

The sun had barely been up long enough for a second cup of coffee when the first shots rang.
Deep in the timberlands of Southwest Washington a group of good old boys had arrived early for their regular Saturday morning meeting. Each of them was dressed appropriately, in swatches of camouflage and blaze orange, and with their trusty dogs by their side and at the ready. They also had shotguns.
As a heavy fog settled into droplets of morning dew on anything that would sit still the men paced on the gravel road as they exchanged pleasantries and a style of banter that made it obvious they all knew one another well. After all, not many folks would talk like that to a stranger with a gun.
Finally, one of the men hollered out for an official time check. It was 7:59 a.m.
“You might want to stand back over here,” one friendly hunter said to me as a flank of hunters and bird dogs approached the brush line.
And then, like clockwork, the pheasant hunt was on.
Shots rang out from the left, and then the right of the firing line. Each time, the hunter with the best shot would holler out, “Bird!” before raising his shotgun and unleashing a cloud of pellets toward the treeline.
When a shot found its mark the birds would fall like loaves of bread from the sky and disappear into the brush. And every time an overjoyed bird dog would manage to sniff out the fallen fowl before returning it with a soft mouth to its human in exchange for a flurry of head pats and attaboys.
“People who don’t have bird dogs don’t understand it. I mean, what you’re really doing is you love to watch your dogs work,” Larry Peck, former deputy director of the WDFW said while working a pheasant release site late last month. “That dog lives to hunt. Every morning I get up, the first thing she does is smell the pair of pants I put on. If I’ve got my jeans or work pants on she’ll go to the other room and go to sleep.”
All told, the flurry of shotgun blasts lasted less than 30 minutes before nearly everyone had bagged, or pocketed, their limit.
Eric Holman, a wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife offered another, exceedingly simple, reason when asked what makes pheasant hunts so intoxicating for those who’ve ever been.
“They are a beautiful bird and they are delicious to eat,” Holman explained.
In western Washington those hunts wouldn’t happen at all if it weren’t for the efforts of the WDFW, which maintains a host of pheasant release sites on the wet side of the state in order to bolster hunting opportunity.
“There used to be naturally reproducing pheasants here if you talk to people who were still hunting those in the 1950s and 60s they can remember that,” Holman explained. “There was still quite a bit of grain grown here and farming was a little bit messier of an operation at that point. Nowadays the combines are so efficient that they don’t hardly leave any grain behind when they cut.”
Holm believes that Clark County used to be the number one pheasant producing county in western Washington, of not the entire state. But those days are long gone due to a loss of habitat.
That’s why, for the last three decades the WDFW has been paying to raise, ship, and release pheasants. These days the Bob Oke Game Farm in Centralia raises the bulk of the pheasants that are released in the state, although WDFW also contracts with several out of state vendors to purchase good birds for shooting.
“Essentially all of the hunting opportunity in western Washington is centered around those release sites,” Holman noted.
In Cowlitz County the only pheasant release site is located in the Woodland Bottoms area near Dike Road and the Columbia River. Last year, though, area hunters were forced to hit the road to find their favorite fine feathered birds when the Woodland Bottoms hunting access site was closed just as the season was gearing up.
For decades the WDFW had released the birds on a parcel of DNR land that abutted the railroad tracks and hundreds of open acres. But when the Port of Woodland purchased that parcel the area became industrialized and no longer suitable for hosting the armed and unwashed masses.
“Essentially the hunt had been going on for many years and then all of a sudden it was cancelled and there was a lot of disappointment,” Monique Ferris, private lands biologist for the WDFW, said.
But this fall the WDFW was able to provide an effective ointment for that rash of disappointment. Specifically, they reopened the Woodland Bottoms release site with slightly altered parameters thanks to a collaboration with a couple of private landowners who allowed access to their working farm acreage.
“We actually expanded the footprint so it’s a bigger area,” Ferris said. “Unfortunately, it looks like we’ve had one of the farmers who plowed up one of the fields, so that was a little bit of a disappointment for me… the habitat has changed at the southern end and I don’t know that that area is going to be the best to hunt from.”
Those lands, all 450 acres, include grass pastures full of cows, barbed wire fence lines overgrown with blackberry brambles, a few wetland swales, oak and maple savanas near the railroad grade and grain fields with military grade crew cuts.
“Right now hunting is all about access,” Peck said.
While Woodland Bottoms typically gets far less pressure than the Shillapoo and Vancouver Lake release sites in Clark County, or Scatter Creek in Thurston County, it still has a loyal contingent of hunters who call it their home hunting ground.
“There’s a lot of hunters who don’t want to go down to Vancouver because it’s too crowded and a little too urban, I guess,” Ferris said.
In 2016, the most recent year with hunting WDFW hunting stats available, a total of 87 pheasant hunters dropped 709 pheasants. By comparison, 125 hunters in Lewis County took 681 birds that year, while 407 hunters in Clark County accounted for 3,422 dead pheasants.
The general season pheasants hunt closed with the end of November there are still several other release sites that will continue to provide opportunity over the next two weeks. In Thurston County there’s the Skookumchuck and Scatter Creek sites, while Lewis County will receive birds at Kosmos and Lincoln Creek. There are also popular release sites at Fort Lewis and Whidbey Island that will stay open on a limited basis until Dec. 15.
Just like the regular season hunts, those extended season openings take place daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“I think it’s a safety thing, because the sites tend to be a little bit busy. They tend to hunt the release days because there’s more birds there then and they kind of know that,” Holman noted. “It’s also because those sites are also places where we have waterfowl or even big game hunting going on, it kind of reduces some of the competition that we have for those spaces.”
Holman called the farm raised pheasants found in western Washington “a little naive,” and that’s probably a bit of an understatement. Because they’ve grown accustomed to people for food and other basic needs, the released pheasants are quite as flighty as their wild cousins on the dry side of the Cascade Mountains. Still, it makes for a fight or flight game of cat and mouse between the birds and the hunters.
Admittedly, the dogs get most of the work.
“For the people who really enjoy that kind of hunting with the flushing dogs and the pointing dogs it really provides them some opportunity a whole lot closer to home,” Holman pointed out.
In western Washington properly licensed hunters are allowed to harvest two birds per day and they can be of either sex. On the other side of the state only males are legal for hunting and the general season lasts through Jan. 18. The possession limit is 15 birds anywhere in the Evergreen state.
In late November, Easton Guerrero, a 2020 graduate of W.F. West in Chehalis, was busy taking advantage of the rapidly waning general season openings. After passing the online version of the hunters safety class at the insistence of his father, Geuerrero has taken his turn stalking deer, elk, geese, and especially pheasants this fall.
“This is my first year and I’ve done basically everything...It’s just fun doing it, just going out in the woods and hunting is fun,” Guerrero said. “Since I just started this year I’ve been out every single (plant) day since it’s been open. Ninety percent of the time I get my limit.
Of course hunters who have a soft spot for Woodland Bottoms will have to wait until next September before bagging anymore pheasants on the reconfigured site. But it’s a safe bet that there will be a legion of long barrel marksmen, and their four-legged best friends, there again as soon as it’s legal.
“I was there for opening day and we had a lot of hunters and I was able to survey them and there was a lot of excitement,” Ferris said.
