A pheasant ending: Hunters and bird dogs bring bounty out of the brush

The sun had barely been up long enough for a second cup of coffee when the first shots rang.

Deep in the timberlands of Southwest Washington a group of good old boys had arrived early for their regular Saturday morning meeting. Each of them was dressed appropriately, in swatches of camouflage and blaze orange, and with their trusty dogs by their side and at the ready. They also had shotguns.

As a heavy fog settled into droplets of morning dew on anything that would sit still the men paced on the gravel road as they exchanged pleasantries and a style of banter that made it obvious they all knew one another well. After all, not many folks would talk like that to a stranger with a gun.

Finally, one of the men hollered out for an official time check. It was 7:59 a.m.

“You might want to stand back over here,” one friendly hunter said to me as a flank of hunters and bird dogs approached the brush line.

And then, like clockwork, the pheasant hunt was on.

Shots rang out from the left, and then the right of the firing line. Each time, the hunter with the best shot would holler out, “Bird!” before raising his shotgun and unleashing a cloud of pellets toward the treeline.