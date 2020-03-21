How a San Diego doctor fought infectious disease with just three words

Identify the possible presence of infectious disease by first asking about the situations that might be causing the symptoms that brought them in. If they’re coughing and have a fever, and there is a global coronavirus epidemic underway, ask first if they’ve recently been in China.

Isolate anyone whose answers indicate they might have been exposed to a communicable disease.

Inform your local public health department of what you’ve found immediately. The sooner they get reports, the sooner they can spot patterns and take broad community-wide action.

It wasn’t that nobody was asking infectious disease-based questions during the triage process, said Dr. James Augustine, a board member of the American College of Emergency Physicians. If certain diseases, say tuberculosis, were known to be going around in a particular area that a particular set of hospitals served, then exposure-based questions might be asked up front.

But no one had ever come up with such a clear and easy-to-remember process that pretty much asked health providers to keep up with what’s going around and make sure questions about travel history and other routes of possible exposure are routinely asked before close contact happens.