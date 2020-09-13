Visit nurseries to update your landscape

You can use an evergreen with a tall and dramatic form in the back of your winter garden corner. The upright Japanese holly Patti O or the narrow growing Ilex Sky Pencil won’t take up much space, but the columnar form adds an exclamation point to the winter garden. Most important of all is to use the dormant season to grow fresh ideas for your landscape. Start a new idea notebook, listen to Zoom lectures and remind yourself that winter and quarantines are temporary.

Q. What is the secret to making cut hydrangea blooms last? I live in Enumclaw and see that you have dried hydrangeas on your gate. I have tried to dry hydrangeas earlier in the summer but mine just wilt a day or two after I cut them. — A.C., Enumclaw, Wash.

A. It is all about maturity when it comes to handling tough times and a cut hydrangea needs to be mature enough to no longer have a drinking problem. Feel the petals before you cut the blooms. They should be dry and feel like paper. The oldest blooms on the shrub will be the best for drying. Once cut remove all the leaves on the stem. Then place in a vase with one inch of water that you allow to evaporate or if you have a cool, dark shed or garage hang the cut blooms upside down to dry.