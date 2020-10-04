Tips to make your spring garden better

The beginning of October is a good time to plan for spring. From fall garden maintenance to planting bulbs, what you do in October will reflect in your garden in April. Here are six tips for fall gardening that lead to a better spring garden.

1. Fertilize the lawn with a slow release fall and winter lawn food.

In Western Washington, our cool weather grasses respond best to a fall feeding. By fertilizing now you will be encouraging deep root growth over green top growth. Grasses with deep roots are more drought tolerant so you will need to water less next summer. A fall fed lawn will also grow thicker to block out spring weeds.

2. Weed now or pay by pulling later.

The cooler weather means shot weeds are popping up and this white flowered weed will send seeds shooting all over the landscape if you don’t get control of it now. The good news is you don’t have to pull every weed if you use smother power. This weed needs sunlight so a mulch of wood chips or a compost of bark will smother shot weed and other invasive weeds that pop up in the fall.

3. Rake leaves from the lawn.