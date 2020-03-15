Time to plant some veggie seeds directly into the ground

The third week of March is time to plant cabbage, radish, lettuce, spinach, kale, peas and sweet pea seeds directly into the ground. These are all cool season crops that sprout when the soil is still cold. Do not even think of planting the seeds of warmth loving tomatoes, peppers and squash outdoors. You may consider starting these warm season crops indoors if you have good light for the seedlings to mature until mid May when all danger of frost is passed.

Q. I want to renew my lawn. It is in the sun and much of it looks pretty good but there are patches that tend to grow thin then brown out in the summer. Do you think it needs aeration? How often should one aerate a lawn? –— M.I., Auburn

A. Getting holey is the blessed sacrament of a heavenly lawn. In our climate the heavy rainfall compacts the soil and this encourages weeds and summer brown out.

Professional turf tenders will aerate a lawn every year. The easy way is to hire a lawn care professional to use a core aerator on your lawn. You can also rent an aerator machine to do it yourself — but be warned — the machine is hard on your back.