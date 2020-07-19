Time to mulch those thirsty shrubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now is the time to pamper some thirsty shrubs with a mulch. Rhododendrons, azaleas and hydrangeas hate the hot weather and a few inches of wood chips or bark chips on top of their roots after a good watering will keep them cool during the coming dry spells. Continue to fertilize roses and prune off spent blossoms to encourage new blooms. You can sow seeds of beets, broccoli, bush beans and Swiss Chard this week and still get a good harvest in before a hard frost hits.

Q. We had a good harvest of raspberries but now the canes are turning brown and withering. I do see some new green growth coming up from the soil. Am I supposed to cut back the old raspberries to make way for the new raspberry shoots? We are new to gardening so pruning is rather scary. — P.J., Puyallup

A. Yes — be bold and take hold of the pruning shears with confidence when it comes to raspberry canes that are withered and brown. If it is brown, cut it down is the mantra to follow. The new green shoots will then take over.

Q. We have Shasta daisies planted along our fence line and they are done blooming and looking rather sad. Can I cut them back now or do they need to die naturally to make next year’s flowers the way that daffodil greens need to be left alone? —B.H., Renton