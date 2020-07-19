Time to mulch those thirsty shrubs

Now is the time to pamper some thirsty shrubs with a mulch. Rhododendrons, azaleas and hydrangeas hate the hot weather and a few inches of wood chips or bark chips on top of their roots after a good watering will keep them cool during the coming dry spells. Continue to fertilize roses and prune off spent blossoms to encourage new blooms. You can sow seeds of beets, broccoli, bush beans and Swiss Chard this week and still get a good harvest in before a hard frost hits.
Q. We had a good harvest of raspberries but now the canes are turning brown and withering. I do see some new green growth coming up from the soil. Am I supposed to cut back the old raspberries to make way for the new raspberry shoots? We are new to gardening so pruning is rather scary. — P.J., Puyallup
A. Yes — be bold and take hold of the pruning shears with confidence when it comes to raspberry canes that are withered and brown. If it is brown, cut it down is the mantra to follow. The new green shoots will then take over.
Q. We have Shasta daisies planted along our fence line and they are done blooming and looking rather sad. Can I cut them back now or do they need to die naturally to make next year’s flowers the way that daffodil greens need to be left alone? —B.H., Renton
A. If it is brown, cut it down applies to Shasta daisies this time of year. Cut the stems and faded blooms to within three inches of the ground then fertilize and water well. Now stand back and get ready for an encore performance as your Shasta daisies will be blooming again this fall.
Q. My roses have yellow leaves with black spots on the bottom half of the plants. I know this is black spot disease. I do not want to use any sprays. What can I do? — O.H., Renton
A. Grab some gloves and start plucking those ugly leaves off your rose plants. Removing the infected foliage from rose plants can be quite effective at controlling black spot and other diseases. To prevent black spot on roses do not overhead water so that foliage stays dry, prune the plants for an open vase like shape to encourage good air circulation and use a soaker hose and mid-summer application of fertilizer to encourage your rose plants to push out healthy new growth once you remove the infected leaves.
Got gardening questions? Need help? Marianne Binetti answers questions on the free site www.plantersplace.com if you click on Ask the Expert. You can also visit YouTube to watch Binetti garden. videos.
