June is time to fill planters and pots with flowers and vegetables and also to cut back the tall garden phlox and the sedum Autumn Joy so these two summer blooming perennials will branch out on shorter stems and not require staking.

If you need details on exactly how to cut back or prune plants this month, go to YouTube and enter Marianne Binetti and the name of the plant you want to cut back. I will show how to prune phlox using the stair-step method which gives plants with a longer bloom time and sturdier stems. Cutting back sedums now, if you didn’t during the first week of June will give you cuttings that can be easily rooted in potting soil. Just remove the leaves from the bottom third of the stem and poke the cut end into soil. Sedums root quickly in moist potting soil.

June is also the month for tomatoes. Home grown tomatoes taste superior because the varieties you grow at home do not need to be “easy to ship” so can be grown for flavor and the flavor increases when vine ripened.

In Western Washington, the smaller, golden fruit of Sun Gold and the abundance and sweet flavor of Sweet 100 are the most dependable when it comes to ripening in our cool summer climate. These smaller tomatoes do great in containers, so all you need is a hot and sunny spot to enjoy your own tomatoes this summer.