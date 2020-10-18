Time to evaluate what worked, what didn't in garden

Experienced gardeners will pick up tips on propagation, design and planting. I found myself laughing out loud at some of Hinkley’s wry observations on a life well-lived amidst other Horti-holics who can’t stop growing, breeding and trading plants. Dog lovers will nod approval at the many mentions of gardening with pets, but most important of all this book offers a sweet escape. There is no talk of COVID-19, masks or isolation — except for the plant material that goes into quarantine. Although plenty of plants die, the success stories are what make a garden. And, these stories of people, plants and gardens have beautiful endings.

“Uprooted: A Gardener Reflects on Beginning Again,” by Page DickeyWhat happens when you leave a much celebrated garden after 34 years and start again? You start again, but with a different way of looking at the gardening process.

Page Dickey leaves her large and rather high maintenance formal garden in New York for a wilder experience on 17 acres in rural Connecticut. The second time around Dickey and her husband make the choice to embrace the wildness as they create a much larger landscape with much less work.