Time to assess the roses and the lawn

The end of June is time to evaluate the roses and your lawn. If your rose plants have finished their first flush of flowers this is the time to fertilize and to remove all the old, faded blooms. Follow the stem of a mature rose bloom down to the point where it meets a leaf that has five leaflets. This is the point where a new rose stem will emerge for the second wave of rose flowers. Next, consider your lawn. If you are content with a “good enough” lawn, then just make sure the grass gets at least one inch of water a week to keep it green and mow once a week. To conserve water, you can let the lawn go dormant or “go golden” later in the summer. A dormant lawn may look dead, but in Western Washington it will return to green when the fall rains return. If you are determined to have a lush, green lawn all summer then this is the week to fertilize, spot spray or dig the summer weeds and then consider aerating the lawn before the summer drought arrives. You lawn will need at least one inch of water a week to stay green. Here are a few more lawn care tips: