Three garden books satisfy the garden urge while staying at home

The third week of April and we are being asked to stay home — but not to stop gardening.

If you don’t have a garden, you can still escape to the outdoors by reading about gardens. Nurseries and garden centers can still sell plants, seeds, fertilizers, soil and tools as gardening is an essential industry. Pollinators need flowers, people need vegetables and this should all be the year we grow some of our own food.

This week continue to plant cool season crops such as lettuce, spinach, carrots and peas. Prepare the soil for warm season crops that can be planted in a few weeks. It is still too cold for tomatoes, squash, peppers and corn. It is never too cold to read about gardens and for growing inspiration these three new books from Timber Press can be ordered online or from the library and delivered to your door.

“Chasing Eden: Design Inspiration from the Gardens of Hortulus Farm,” by Jack Staub and Renny Reynolds.

If you’ve ever dreamed of moving to the country with unlimited resources and rescuing an abandoned 15 acre farm and turning it into a horticultural heaven, then this is the true story that will make your heart sing and your thumb itch to begin planting.