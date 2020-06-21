There's still time to start a veggie garden

A. No, in nature nobody goes around removing spent blooms. However for a tidy garden and a more compact rhododendron snapping off the faded flowers is a good idea as it will prevent some of the shrub’s energy from going into wasteful seed production. An easy way to tidy up is to clip off the top foot or so of the branches removing some stem along with the faded flowers that are at the tips of the branches. You can also shorten any too long branches and remove any dead wood. Rhododendrons will sprout new growth at the point they were pruned so by shortening long branches you will encourage branching and more flowers. Some rhodies are more compact growers than others. Those with smaller leaves will stay more compact while rhododendrons with large leaves will want to grow into small trees. You can “aroborize” or turn these tall rhododendrons into tree forms by pruning off the lowest branches to expose the lovely trunks and then grow woodland plants under the hoop skirts of the rhododendrons.