There's still time to plant trees and shrubs

The end of September means the planting season for adding new trees and shrubs is still in full sway. Another thing swaying are the many ornamental grasses that take pride of place in the late summer and early fall landscape design

If you are looking for a perennial plant that attracts wildlife and uses less water, then consider waves of amber grains and wispy blades of grasses as the answer to a more sustainable landscape. But do your research. Some grasses are difficult to cut back in the spring, some reseed all over and some just look like weeds if not grouped together and cared for.

Things to do now include buying and planting spring flowering bulbs, fertilizing the lawn with a fall and winter plant food if you have not yet done this and keeping up with the harvest of edibles. Don’t allow fallen fruit to sit on the ground where it will rot and attract disease and other pests. Keep two buckets nearby. One to hold fruit that looks good enough to eat, bake or donate to the food bank. The second bucket is for rotting fruit that gets buried in the compost pile.