There's still time to plant a late summer garden

Q . I used recycled water from cooking vegetables on my hanging fuchsia basket. I remember you suggested this a few years ago when I heard you speak at an event. Well, I just want you to know that almost immediately after I poured the water from boiling corn on to my fuchsias the plants started to wilt and look terrible. I wanted you to now you gave bad advice. — P.G., Kent

A. Yikes! I may be an accessory to plant murder. In my defense it sounds like with such instant wilting you used cooking water that had not been allowed to cool first or that had been salted. Plants do not like hot water or salt. My apologies if I did not make it clear that you must cool cooking water before using it on plants. I still say you can safely recycle kitchen water that is salt and soap free and use it on your plants. Water that has been used to boil eggs has added calcium which is especially good for African violets and tomatoes and water from cooking veggies contains nutrients that leach into the water and can be fed back to plants. Just be sure when you recycle any water that it is cool and salt free.