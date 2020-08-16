There's still time to plant a late summer garden

The third week of August is when signs of fall announce the growing season is about to change. This is your chance to plant a late summer garden for fall harvest. Cool season crops such as beets, lettuce, spinach, Swiss Chard and radishes can be planted now if you have empty space from harvested crops.
Be sure to add compost, dairy manure or other soil amendments to your soil if you have already harvested one crop before you plant the area again for a fall harvest. Succession planting is the art of sowing seeds such as lettuce every few weeks so you’ll have a continuous supply of leaf greens instead of a one crop harvest that can be overwhelming.
Every year I share questions from readers that are NOT happy with my advice. Read on.
Q. My neighbor has not been watering his lawn. He claims you said his brown lawn is not dead. It looks dead to me. Did you tell everyone to stop watering their lawns? — A.T., Tacoma
A. I better fess up. Yes, I have written and spoken about allowing lawns in Western Washington to “go golden” or dormant in the summer if you want or need to conserve water. Saving money on the water bill is important to many homeowners—this year especially when many are without work. Your neighbor’s lawn is not dead. In the fall when the rains return, dormant grasses will green up again.
Q. I used recycled water from cooking vegetables on my hanging fuchsia basket. I remember you suggested this a few years ago when I heard you speak at an event. Well, I just want you to know that almost immediately after I poured the water from boiling corn on to my fuchsias the plants started to wilt and look terrible. I wanted you to now you gave bad advice. — P.G., Kent
A. Yikes! I may be an accessory to plant murder. In my defense it sounds like with such instant wilting you used cooking water that had not been allowed to cool first or that had been salted. Plants do not like hot water or salt. My apologies if I did not make it clear that you must cool cooking water before using it on plants. I still say you can safely recycle kitchen water that is salt and soap free and use it on your plants. Water that has been used to boil eggs has added calcium which is especially good for African violets and tomatoes and water from cooking veggies contains nutrients that leach into the water and can be fed back to plants. Just be sure when you recycle any water that it is cool and salt free.
Q. I have a bone to pick with you about a plant you recommended. I wrote asking for advice on a ground cover for the shade. One of the plants you suggested was vinca minor. Well, only a few years have gone by and that horrible vinca is taking over the entire bed. Now I have to rip it all out. Nobody should be told to plant vinca. Thought you should know. — R.G., Sumner
A. So sorry. Ground covers do cover the ground and is some cases if you have good soil they are overly ambitious. Your soil in the Sumner valley is exceptional and many ground covers including ivy, ajuga, bishop’s weed and pachysandra will grow much too well. Just up the hill from you in Bonney Lake the soil is rocky and dry. In dry shade that same vinca minor plant might just be the perfect weed blocking ground cover under trees where nothing else wants to grow. One gardener’s weed is another gardener’s work saving wonder.
Q. I just wanted to write to tell you how much I enjoy seeing pictures of your garden on Facebook and Instagram. Your daily posts have taught me a lot. (Especially about using spray paint on dried alliums – I know some people hated that idea.) I also love reading your weekly column. I do have a complaint. You have inspired me with so many great plant ideas and local growing knowledge that I now have an overabundance of vegetables and flowers. I shall keep growing. — S.,W., Auburn
A. How wonderful. Your local food bank would be happy to help with all that produce — and they might like some cut flowers to share as well.
Got gardening questions? Need help? Marianne Binetti answers questions on the free site www.plantersplace.com if you click on Ask the Expert. You can also visit YouTube to watch Binetti garden. videos.
