Pay attention to those hanging baskets and container gardens

Q. My apple tree has many apples, but I notice small green apples are falling to the ground. My question is should I be thinning the apples on my tree to get bigger apples and to stop the apple drop? — J.K., Olympia

A. Yes, if you want larger fruit you can snip off all but one apple in each cluster. Collecting the fallen apples from the ground is also good sanitation that will help stop the spread of apple disease spores and insects.

Q. At one time you said to water the lawn just once a week to keep it green. I don’t remember how long you said to water. We have sand soil and our lawn never wants to stay green. How long should we let the sprinkler run? — P.O., Renton

A. How long to water a lawn is a really tough question to answer. It depends on the weather, the soil, the slope, how often you mow and the type of grass planted. The general rule of green thumb in Western Washington is that your lawn needs one inch of water a week to stay green all summer. This means you can set out a bowl with one inch marked on the side and when that bowl has one inch of water inside, turn off the sprinkler and note how long it took. If it took 30 minutes to collect one inch of water then you can water twice a week for fifteen minutes each.

The problem with this rule is that sandy soils hold less moisture so will need more water to stay green. You can add one inch of organic matter such as “Super Doo” (composted dairy manure) or compost on top of your existing lawn to improve the water holding ability of your soil. This works best if the lawn is aerated first so that the organic matter can fall into the aeration holes. Over time, as you continue to improve your sandy soil with a topdressing of organic matter it will need less water to stay green. One more tip – leave the clippings on the lawn after you mow. They also add organic matter to improve the soil.

Got gardening questions? Need help? Marianne Binetti answers questions on the free site www.plantersplace.com if you click on Ask the Expert. You can also visit YouTube to watch Binetti garden. videos.

